Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview

Over the course of their two stops in New York, the Orlando Magic showed flashes of what they can eventually become on both ends of the floor.

Against the Knicks, the Magic used their stifling defense – along with some timely buckets – to secure their second victory at Madison Square Garden this season. Then, two nights later in Brooklyn, Orlando’s offense exploded for a season-high 62-points in the first half before the veteran Nets rallied back to pull out a two-point triumph.

Now, the Magic (4-12) will need to put both of those ingredients together if they hope to cook up a victory in Milwaukee when they face the defending-champion Bucks (8-8) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Shoot, you probably just said it in that sentence, the defending champs,” said Chuma Okeke, who not only scored a season-high 17 points against the Nets on Friday, but also somehow knew what was going to be typed the sentence before this quote. “This is a chance to see – of course we’ve lost some games, but this also a chance to see where we’re at. They’ve got one of the best players in the NBA on their team, so this is a chance coming off of a back-to-back. Got to hydrate a lot, get a lot of rest, and come in a play hard (on Saturday) too.”

Bringing forth a competitive effort night in and night out has been an important element of the culture Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley has attempted to instill in Orlando since his arrival. While there are some elements of efficiency that will always be inconsistent with younger squads, the 15th head coach in Magic history hopes to make high-defensive energy one of the nightly calling cards for his team.

“We go for the next one and continue to work,” said Mosley. “We’ll watch the film (against the Nets), understand what we did, where we can continue to improve, (and) where we can continue to grow. We did some really good things in that game. We competed. A couple of free throws here and there, a couple of shots made here and there, (and) a stop down the stretch. Again, but these are learning lessons that we’ll continue to get better from.”

Mosley and his assistant coaches have done an excellent job of getting their team to make consistent strides, especially on the defensive end. In the month of November, Orlando not only has a top-11 defensive rating (107.5), but also ranks first in limiting opponents fast break points (8.8), sixth in blocks (5.6), and 10th in opponents points in the paint (43.3) per game. They’re also using that energy on the offensive glass, ranking seventh in second chance points (14.2) per contest during that span.

Wendell Carter Jr., who is currently averaging career highs in points (12.8), rebounds (9.7), assists (2.4), and 3-point percentage (41.9), is also fifth in the NBA in total second chance points scored this season (54).

“We’re ready to embrace the challenge,” said Magic rookie Jalen Suggs of closing out the team’s five-game road trip with back-to-back matchups in Milwaukee. “We have to be or we’re going to get blown off the court. If we don’t go meet them head first and embrace that, then it’s going to be a long night. We respect all, but we fear none.”

KEY STAT: Suggs erupted for 17 of his 21 points in the first quarter against the Nets. In the process, Suggs matched the most points in a quarter by a Magic rookie since quarter-by-quarter stats began being tracked in 1996-97. He tied Jameer Nelson, who scored 17 in the fourth quarter on Jan. 10, 2005 at Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Orlando is a scrappy team. We knew that. They were going to come out energized, especially after their win against the Knicks, they were rolling a little bit. Coach Mosley got them rolling over there. We knew that they were going to come out with confidence. We took that punch and we did what we did.” – Brooklyn’s James Johnson on the Magic

IN AND OUT: Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) all remain out for Orlando.

For Milwaukee, Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle), Georgios Kalaitzakis (G League assignment), Brook Lopez (back soreness), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (G League – Two Way) were all out for the Bucks' game against the Thunder on Friday. Their injury report has yet to be submitted for Saturday’s meeting with the Magic.

RIVALS REPORT: Check back early this afternoon as we’ll break down all elements of the Bucks with Jim Owczarski, an award-winning journalist covering the team for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and jsonline.com.