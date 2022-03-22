Jonathan Isaac Undergoes Procedure on Right Hamstring

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a minor right hamstring injury during rehabilitation and has undergone a small surgical procedure, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

“Obviously, this was unexpected,” said Weltman. “No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.”

Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season last week (Mar. 15).

Isaac (6’10”, 230, 10/3/97) missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that was suffered on Aug. 2, 2020 vs. Sacramento during the NBA restart at Disney. He was also sidelined for 39 games during the 2019-20 campaign due to injuries as well.

Originally selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by Orlando, Isaac has appeared in 136 career NBA regular season games (106 starts), all with the Magic, averaging 9.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 1.1 apg., 1.51 blkpg. and 1.07 stlpg. in 25.8 minpg. He has also played and started in five career playoff outings, averaging 6.6 ppg., 6.2 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 27.3 minpg.