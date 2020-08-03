Jonathan Isaac Injury Update

Posted: Aug 03, 2020

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a left knee injury with 9:19 remaining in the fourth quarter tonight against Sacramento. He underwent an MRI immediately after the game. Results revealed that Isaac has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Isaac will be out indefinitely and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

Isaac (6’10”, 230, 10/3/97) has played in 34 games (32 starts) this season for Orlando, averaging 11.9 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 1.4 apg., 2.29 blkpg. and 1.56 stlpg. in 28.8 minpg.

