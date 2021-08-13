Orlando Magic Joins Socios.com's Global Fan Engagement Network

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

As an official team partner starting with the 2021-22 season, Socios.com and the Magic look to provide new opportunities for innovative fan engagement to create a true fan experience. In addition, Magic legend Hedo Turkoglu will be a featured spokesperson for the Magic and Socios.com partnership. As part of the collaboration, Turkoglu will be integrated into marketing and media assets for Socios.com in an effort to underscore the fan experience.

Other marketing efforts include Socios.com featured on the Magic's in-game signage, through the team app, and in the Magic e-newsletter. Socios.com will have a presence on the team's social media platforms and will serve as the presenting partner of the Magic Soundoff Presented by Socios.com. In addition, Turkoglu will create the first fan poll sponsored by Socios.com which will be featured on the team's Twitter account, @orlandomagic, for fans to participate in and interact with Turkoglu. Turkoglu will continued to be in featured in the Magic's social platforms throughout the upcoming season.

Driven by the central belief that transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport, Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

Orlando Magic joins a 50+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry with teams in the NBA and NHL along with NASCAR and UFC.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to add Socios.com to our partnership family in this growing, first-of-its-kind category for our team," said J.T. McWalters, Magic vice president of global partnerships. "Socios.com will bring many firsts for the Magic and our fans alike. We also look forward to partnering with Hedo on our efforts to create additional exposure for Socios.com and the collaboration this will generate throughout the partnership."

“We're really excited to continue our expansion into the US sports industry with Orlando Magic" added Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz. “Orlando Magic are a massive globally recognised brand and we're proud to add them to our growing roster of partners. This is the start of an exciting partnership that we believe can eventually lead to greatly enhanced fan engagement for fans of the Orlando Magic around the world. “

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

About Socios.com

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 40 major sporting organisations, including UFC® , FC Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national teams have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ have launched Fan Tokens. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com, before being joined by the 76ers and Boston Celtics of the NBA. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 140+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase and Binance. Socios.com - creators of Fan Tokens - also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information please visit www.socios.com.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $25 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 30 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming, of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year.