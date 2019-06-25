Magic Exercise Team Option on Wes Iwundu

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have exercised their team option on forward Wes Iwundu, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Iwundu is now signed through the 2019-20 season.

Iwundu (6’7”, 195, 12/20/94) played in 68 games (13 starts) last season with the Magic, averaging 5.0 ppg., 2.7 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 18.1 minpg. He also appeared in five playoff outings, averaging 4.8 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 12.0 minpg.

Originally selected by Orlando in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Iwundu has played in 130 career NBA regular season games, all with the Magic, averaging 4.4 ppg., 2.5 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 17.3 minpg.