Orlando Magic Exercise Team Option on Mo Bamba

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have exercised their fourth-year team option on center Mo Bamba, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Bamba is now signed through the 2021-22 season.

Bamba (7’0”, 250, 5/12/98) appeared in 62 games last season with Orlando, averaging 5.4 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 1.39 blkpg. in 14.2 minpg. He ranked 13th in the NBA in blocked shots. Bamba led (or tied) the team in rebounding five times. He scored in double figures nine times, including a career-high-tying 15 points on Nov. 27 @ Cleveland and Feb. 26 @ Atlanta. Bamba pulled down a career-high-tying 12 rebounds on Nov. 25 @ Detroit. He had at least one blocked shot 45 times and two-or-more blocks 24 times, including a career-high-tying five blocks on Feb. 24 @ Brooklyn.

Originally selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Magic, Bamba has played in 109 career NBA regular season games (one start), all with Orlando, averaging 5.7 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 1.38 blkpg. in 15.1 minpg.