DeVos Family Foundation Grant Supports Home-Away-From-Home Experience Provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida

ORLANDO – Finding, creating, and supporting programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and families is the primary mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida (RMHCCF).

At the heart of that quest is the organization’s cornerstone program, the Ronald McDonald House, which provides a home-away-from-home for families with children receiving treatment at hospitals and medical facilities in Orlando.

“We meet families in their greatest time of need,” said RMHCCF CEO and President Clay Osburne. “We’re trying to keep families close so when their kids are in our pediatric hospitals here in Orlando they don’t have to go somewhere else. They can be right there on campus with their kids.”

There are three Ronald McDonald Houses in Orlando providing that home-away-from-home experience: on the campus of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, the campus of AdventHealth for Children, and the campus of Nemours Children’s Health. Each year, close to 2,700 families stay at those locations to be near to their children.

“We believe in family-centered care,” Osburne explained. “We believe when families are together, they heal better, and they heal quicker. We’re providing a spot for families to stay together and be together as they’re going through this tough time.” Ronald McDonald Houses also provide much-needed financial relief for families who need to access pediatric care for their children. The average length of stay in a Ronald McDonald House is ten days and can save families thousands of dollars by providing a place to stay and wraparound services like meals, wifi, and laundry.

The entire McDonald’s system – owners and operators, suppliers, employees, and customers – has helped support families with sick children providing stability and vital resources since the first Ronald McDonald House opened in 1974. McDonald’s support extends from monetary contributions and volunteerism to cause-related marketing promotions and the space to place RMHC Donation Canisters that raise money for chapters around the world.

Financial contributions from Central Florida McDonald’s owners and operators make up approximately 15 percent of their annual budget. The rest of the funding comes from the generosity of individuals, companies, and foundations in the community. “McDonald’s makes up a little bit of our budget, but we’re completely funded by donations and gifts,” said Osburne. “So, we’re dependent on the community and others to help us be there and support us so we can provide the three houses to meet the needs of those families and keep them close.”

Receiving a $30,000 grant from the DeVos Family Foundation as part of their 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative will do exactly that for RMHCCF. The donation will go toward nights for families at the three Ronald McDonald House locations in Orlando, maintenance at those facilities, and upgrades such as elevators to improve patient accessibility.

“We’re honored and humbled to receive this incredible donation from the DeVos Family Foundation,” said Osburne. “It blew us away when they told us we were going to be receiving $30,000.”

RMHCCF becomes the 11th grant announced as part of the DeVos family’s 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative. Others include the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, the New Image Youth Center, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Dress for Success Greater Orlando, ELEVATE Orlando, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, Heart of Florida United Way, First Tee – Central Florida, and Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

As part of the DeVos family’s 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative, a total of $3 million will be donated to 30 area nonprofit organizations over 18 months, investing in people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida.

“All in all, we’re eager to come alongside nonprofits doing impactful work – to be cheerleaders of these efforts and provide financial support as well as an opportunity to shine a light on the great things these nonprofits do daily,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. “And it’s all to honor the great community we’re thankful to be in.”