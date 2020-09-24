Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins Named to Florida Trend Magazine’s “Florida 500”

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins and Magic Vice President of Community and Government Affairs Linda Landman Gonzalez have been named to Florida Trend magazine’s “Florida 500,” highlighting the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state. Martins was named one of Florida’s most influential business leaders in the arts/sports/entertainment category and Landman Gonzalez was named in the philanthropy/non-profits area.

The Florida Trend honor listed Martins in the arts, entertainment and sports category along with Ken Babby (Fast Forward Sports Group), Mark Bellissimo (CEO, Equestrian Sports Productions), Matthew Caldwell (CEO, Florida Panthers), Tony Dungy (Broadcaster), Tom Garfinkel (CEO Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium), Steve Hogan (Florida Citrus Sports), Nancy Hogshead-Makar (Champion Women), Derek Jeter (CEO, Miami Marlins), Lesa France Kennedy (CEO, Daytona International Speedway), Shahid “Shad” Khan (Owner, Jacksonville Jaguars), Judy Lisi (Straz Center for the Performing Arts), Duncan McClellan (Duncan McClellan Gallery), Judith Mitchell (Raymond F. Kravis Center), Jay Monahan (PGA Tour), Kathy Ramsberger (Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts), Kay Rawlins (Orlando City SC), and Matt Silverman (Tampa Bay Rays).

Martins credits the DeVos Family, owners of the Orlando Magic, as his biggest influence.

With a resume that includes more than 30 years in professional sports management including being promoted to the Magic’s CEO in December of 2011, Martins has worked tirelessly to serve the Orlando community. Martins was named to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force to assist Orange County during the pandemic with priorities including reopening businesses safely, support of small to mid-sized business as they re-open, framework for business compliance to safety and revitalizing tourism and building customer confidence. His other recent initiatives include his commitment to fighting social injustice forming a Social Justice Task Force among Magic, Solar Bears, Lakeland Magic and Magic Gaming employees that is focused on identifying and enacting social change in our community. He also sits on the NBA restart committee and has played an integral part in assisting the league bring basketball back safely.

Martins' other community work includes the Governor's Council of the Orlando Economic Partnership and as the Vice Chair to the UCF Board of Trustees. The former winner of the James B. Greene Economic Development Award, Martins also served as Chairman of the Orlando Community Construction Corporation (the entity responsible for the construction of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts), and chaired the OneOrlando Fund for the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy. Under Martins leadership, the Magic staff annually volunteers 7,000-plus community service hours and launched the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction in 2019 which raised $900,000 in its inaugural year for the Magic's charitable arm, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF). Martins was also instrumental in helping secure the state-of-the-art Amway Center, which was named SportsBusiness Journal’s Sports Facility of the Year in 2012 and earned the 2013 Customer Experience Award from TheStadiumBusiness in association with TheStadiumBusiness Summit held in Manchester, England.

In addition, he was the architect behind the transformation of the Magic’s business operations, which has seen the team rank among league leaders in single game and group ticket sales, while having the most successful corporate partnership performance in franchise history. He also reconfigured the current Magic basketball operations leadership, bringing on Jeff Weltman as President of Basketball Operations, which has led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020 for the first time since 2012.

Landman Gonzalez was listed in the philanthropy/non-profits category for her work as president of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. Joining her in that category is Greg Asbed (Coalition of Immokalee Workers), Stacy Baier (Pinellas Education Foundation), Dominic Calabro (Florida TaxWatch), Dick Corbett (Philanthropist), Cornelia Corbett (Philanthropist), Erick Eikenberg (Everglades Foundation),Teri Hansen (Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation), Alberto Ibarguen (John S. and James L. Knight Foundation), Pam Iorio (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America), Eric Kelly (Quantum Foundation), David Lawrence Jr. (The Children's Movement of Florida), Rebecca Fishman Lipsey (Miami Foundation), Alonzo Mourning (Mourning Family Foundation), Pam Muma (Philanthropist), Les Muma (Philanthropist), David Odahowski (Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation), Kenneth Robinson (Dr. P. Phillips Foundation), Hinks Shimberg (Philanthropist), Elaine Shimberg (Philanthropist), Susan Towler (Florida Blue Foundation), Bob Ward (Florida Council of 100), and Nina Waters (Community Foundation for Northeast Florida).

As a member of the Magic's senior leadership team since September of 2007, she has served in various capacities over that timeframe overseeing the Magic's community relations, government relations, philanthropy, corporate giving, cause marketing and multicultural insights. In addition to her work with the OMYF.

Landman Gonzalez, a former Business Woman of the Year by the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), serves in several volunteer and leadership activities, including: The Homeless Service Network of Central Florida Continuum of Care Board of Directors, Advent Health for Children Foundation, Leadership Council of Valencia, United Arts, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Business Force, OCPS Foundation, OEP Foundation for Orlando’s Future, United Way, Casa de Mexico, OEP Policy Advisory Council, HCCMO Government Affairs Committee, UCF Downtown Campus Executive Advisory Council, One PULSE Program and Education Committee, and is a Trustee of the City of Orlando’s Children’s Trust Committee. She is a past chair of the board and currently serves on the executive committee of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness and is Chair Emeritus of the Valencia Foundation. Additionally, she serves as a member of the advisory board of Fifth Third Bank. She was also named Foundation Executive of the Year in 2018 by the OBJ.