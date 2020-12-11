Orlando Magic Tip Off Their Preseason Against Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic tip off preseason action on Friday when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET.

In this truncated offseason due to the effects of COVID-19, the Magic will approach this matchup as an extension of their training camp.

Instead of being focused on wins and losses, the goal will be to focus on improving various aspects of the team’s offense and defense, while competing against another squad.

“We’re going to treat these games like practices,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford explained. “I hope we win, but especially this year, I just want to get better.”

The most intriguing part of this contest, perhaps, is that it will potentially provide the first look at rookies Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke.

Anthony was selected by Orlando with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, while Okeke was selected 16th overall in 2019, but sat out an entire season rehabbing from a torn ACL.

“The one thing that I like about both of them is they both have natural IQ,” Clifford said. “They both have a good feel for the game. When you’re watching them play, they make sense and it’s such a big part of NBA basketball, being able to play purposely. The other part is, they both can play at both ends of the floor.”

Also high on the interest list will be the long-range shooting form of Magic point guard Markelle Fultz. Orlando’s floor general has spent an extensive amount of time improving a number of aspects of his game this offseason, including his 3-point shooting.

“If you watch him now, he’s shooting the ball much, much better from three and his release point is getting back to the way it used to be (prior to his injury),” Clifford said. “You guys will see, but he’s definitely physically better, mentally in a great place, and he’s a significantly better player than he was a year ago.”

In addition to his 3-point shooting, Fultz is looking to be more assertive on both ends of the floor. With close to a full season of starting in Orlando’s system under his belt, the 6-foot-4 point guard now has a better feel for his teammates and how to operate aggressively in the Magic’s offense. He’ll get the chance to put both of those aspects of his game to the test against an improved Hawks squad that added a plethora of veteran talent this offseason.

“It’s super exciting, just to be able to play basketball again,” Fultz said. “I think everybody is just super excited to be able to compete against somebody else and play the game that we love. I think we’re all very excited.”

Attempting to accelerate the development process around young pieces such as point guard Trae Young, shooting guard Kevin Huerter, forward Cam Reddish, forward De’Andre Hunter, and forward John Collins, the Hawks added a number of veteran free agents this offseason.

Bogdan Bogdanović, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, and Tony Snell were among the free agent pieces added in a busy Atlanta offseason.

“They made themselves older (and added) more veterans to play with their younger players and (they’re) much, much more talented,” Clifford said.

In and Out: The Magic will likely be without James Ennis III (sore calf and hamstring strain), who is doubtful for the contest. Terrence Ross (non-displaced, hairline fracture, first metatarsal, left foot), Mo Bamba (post-Covid-19 recovery), Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are all listed as out.

For the Hawks, Reddish (probable), Clint Capela (questionable), Rondo (doubtful), Dunn (out), Onyeka Okongwu (out), and Snell (out) are all on the team’s injury report.

Quote to Note: “I don’t think it’s going to be easy for us,” Fultz said of the challenge of playing in an improved Southeast Division and Eastern Conference. “But I do think we’re going to shock a lot of people. A lot of people don’t have us in it, and I think that’s what’s so fun about it.”

Rivals Report: To tip off our Rivals Report series, I brought in special guest, Hawks Digital Reporter Annie Finberg to take a look at three goals for Atlanta this preseason. Finberg worked for the Magic from 2014-15 and has been with the Hawks since the 2016-17 season. She’s also the former host of the award-winning podcast "Winging It with Vince Carter." Here's her list:

1) Shaking off the Rust: It’s been about nine months for a lot of our guys since they’ve hit the court. All of the returning guys from last year, obviously, although some of the new additions had experience in the bubble.

2) Getting in the Best Game Shape Possible: This will obviously be a goal throughout the entire preseason as it does not happen overnight.

3) Building on Court Chemistry: With so many new additions, building game experience as a team will be of the upmost importance. A lot of changes have been made and a lot of free agents have been added, along with a few rookies, so continuing to build that chemistry and gain that experience before the season starts will certainly be a focus this preseason.