Orlando Magic Announce Health and Safety Protocols in Preparation for 2020-21 NBA Regular Season in Amway Center

ORLANDO – As the Orlando Magic prepare for the 2020-'21 NBA season, health and safety remain the top priority for a return to play inside the Magic's home, the Amway Center. The Magic have been working in consultation with the NBA, CDC, health experts from AdventHealth, and local health officials.

The Amway Center will have a physically-distanced, limited capacity of approximately 4,000 fans for regular season games. Preseason games will only be open to family of the Magic organization during an evaluation phase. The first five regular season home games are expected to experience a lesser capacity in order to allow fans to become accustomed to the health and safety protocols. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit.

Single game tickets to regular season games go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

"The health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center."

Safety protocols at the Amway Center include implementation of the thorough NBA reopening guidelines and protocols for venue health and safety along with a combined effort on multiple fronts for a return with a limited amount of fans to regular season games.

Those efforts include:

Physically-distanced seating

Mandatory face coverings

Pre-arrival symptom and exposure survey

Testing for those in-close proximity to the court

Deep and constant cleaning in high-traffic areas of the building with disinfectant, including on point of purchase devices, door handles, elevator buttons, escalator handrails, and restrooms

The addition of hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena

To reduce contamination, a no-bag policy will be implemented (only exceptions will be medical and parent bags, which will go through an X-ray machine at designated locations upon entry into Amway Center)

Amway Center has also implemented numerous health and sanitization upgrades including:

All air handling units (AHU) that supply the bowl, all dehumidification air units (DAU) and all primary units within the arena have been modified with UV lighting for the inactivation of bacterial organisms

UV lighting has been added to the mechanical pits underneath the arena's 12 escalators so handrails are exposed twice during each full rotation

Upgraded to Merv 13A air filters in compliance with NBA guidelines

Electrostatic sprayers are being utilized to disinfect rooms and surfaces within the arena

Portable PlexiGuard barriers will be positioned in key locations throughout the arena

Improved the air changes per hour (ACPH) rate to an average of 6.7, boosting clean air circulation

Displaying diverse health & safety messaging throughout arena (including wall posters, digital displays, floor decals, roll-up banners and a-frame signs)

Transitioning to a cashless environment

Food and drink updated policies include individually wrapped food and utensils in addition to disposable plates

Upon entry, all staff are temperature screened, must wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer

Also, of note, along with long-time Orlando Magic partner Owen's Facility Services, the Amway Center is actively pursuing Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation, the gold standard among venues, for its cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risk.

Any fans attending Magic regular season games will receive detailed safety standards and protocols in advance of their visit to Amway Center. For further information outlining detailed safety standards and protocols, please visit www.orlandomagic.com/healthandsafety