Orlando Magic Announce Florida Blue as a Champions of the Community Partner

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic announce Florida Blue as the Official Health Insurance Provider of the Orlando Magic and one of the team's seven "Champions of the Community" (COTC) partners. Florida Blue becomes the first exclusive team partner in the health insurance category. The team's COTC partnership represent a unique tier of brands with a shared commitment to the Central Florida community. The Magic and Florida Blue will continue their collaboration to positively impact and make a difference in Orlando through a variety of programs, sponsorships and support of initiatives benefiting the underserved community.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to elevate its longstanding partnership with Florida Blue," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "As a partner for more than 20 years, we have an already established relationship along with a shared commitment to the community we serve. We look forward to growing our efforts further and seeing our partnership flourish through our work for the community."

As part of the partnership, the two will continue to collaborate on the Block Out Hunger food security program, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank and the ongoing recognition of social justice leaders through the Magic Diversity Game Changers presented by Florida Blue. In addition, Florida Blue will gain stronger visibility to showcase its health insurance offerings by enhancing its presence with digital and social media activations, including in-game interactive contests and baseline apron signage around the court (see link to image). Florida Blue is also the team's first baseline apron partner, a new asset the NBA added this season. As a COTC partner, Florida Blue’s category exclusivity extends through all Amway Center events and will provide the brand with marketing assets during all events.

“Our mission is to help people and communities achieve better health, and we’ve proudly partnered with the Orlando Magic for more than two decades on programs to support those efforts,” said Florida Blue Market President Tony Jenkins. “Through our enhanced partnership we can drive greater change throughout Central Florida on key drivers of health like hunger, food insecurity and racial injustice.”

Recently, the Magic and Florida Blue teamed up for the Block Out Hunger meal distribution event, providing 1,600 meals to families. The event was free and open to the public. The two announced the Block Out Hunger program back in January. For every block the Magic had throughout the 2020-'21 season, Florida Blue donated 10 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, for a total of 3,180 meals. Magic fans also had a chance to donate to the cause at Florida Blue's presenting night during the 2020-'21 season by rounding up their retail and concessions purchases at that game. The program will continue again this season.

The Magic Diversity Game Changers Presented by Florida Blue, is part of the team's equality and social justice efforts. The program will recognize one local leader at each Magic home game who has made a difference in the realm of social justice. The Magic and Florida Blue are committed to fostering equality and justice for all people in the community. Through the program, the two look to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change.

Through this enhanced partnership, Florida Blue adds multi-property rights by becoming the Official Health Insurance Provider of the Magic's other entities – the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) and Magic Gaming (NBA2K League), while also extending their Lakeland Magic (NBA G-League) partnership.

ABOUT FLORIDA BLUE

Florida Blue, Florida’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 45 million people in 45 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.