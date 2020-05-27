Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Teamed Up to Recognize Local Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and CenturyLink teamed up for the fourth consecutive season to recognize Central Florida students who have excelled in the areas of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through the STEM All-Stars program. The winners were chosen throughout the Magic season (one per month) and were honored on-court at a Magic game and presented with a personalized Magic jersey.

Education is a key focus area of the Magic's community outreach, the others include health and wellness, homelessness and the arts. CenturyLink, a leading technology company, is proud to partner with the Orlando Magic to recognize each student’s academic achievement. CenturyLink values STEM education as a way to inspire, excite and prepare students for a career in a STEM discipline.

Students were evaluated on specific criteria which include overall grade point average (GPA), GPA in STEM classes and attendance/involvement in STEM-related activities. This year’s STEM All-Stars honored during the 2019-20 season: