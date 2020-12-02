Al-Farouq Aminu Undergoes Minor Procedure on Right Knee

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu underwent a minor arthroscopic procedure to address continued swelling in his right knee, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. The procedure went as planned and will allow Aminu to complete his final phase of rehabilitation.

Aminu’s return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. He missed 55 games last season after originally suffering the injury on November 29, 2019 vs. Toronto. Aminu underwent surgery on January 7.

Aminu (6’9”, 220, 9/21/90) played in 18 games last season for Orlando (two starts), averaging 4.3 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 1.2 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 21.1 minpg. He was signed as a free agent by the Magic on July 6, 2019. Aminu has appeared in 688 career NBA regular season games (431 starts) with the L.A. Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Portland and Orlando, averaging 7.6 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 1.2 apg. in 25.1 minpg. He has also played in 40 career playoff contests (33 starts), averaging 11.3 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.4 apg. in 29.1 minpg., while shooting .391 (70-179) from three-point range