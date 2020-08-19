Nikola Vucevic Delivers Masterful Performance in Magic’s Game 1 Win

ORLANDO -- In order to pull off an upset of the one-eight magnitude, a team needs to follow a script.

Masterful planning and an all-hands-on-deck mentality are imperative to successfully complete such a heist, so much so that even the cast of Ocean’s Eleven would be proud. Similarly, to the box office hit, it also demands that the stars shine brightest when the stage lights come on.

In Game 1, the underdog Orlando Magic followed that formula to a T as they rolled past the Milwaukee Bucks for a 122-110 victory behind a superb game plan from head coach Steve Clifford and an offensive attack that featured big moments from players all across the roster.

Perhaps, most importantly, from the second the ball was tipped, Magic star center Nikola Vucevic delivered one of the best performances of his career.

Vucevic erupted for a playoff career-high 35 points to go along with 14 rebounds in a dominant opening act that set the tone for his teammates and possibly the series. His precision from long range (5-for-8) also spaced the floor as he became just the sixth center in NBA history to knock down five or more 3-pointers in a postseason game.

“He just has such a great sense of the game and puts so much pressure on the defense,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “His defense was good and, obviously, his offense was terrific.”

It would be fitting for a franchise that’s rode elite center play during its most memorable postseason runs that Vucevic could be the one to carry the load in a historical upset effort. In Game 1, his performance matched that of the organization’s all-time great big men who came before him. Vucevic became just the fourth player in franchise history to record 35+ rebounds and 10+ rebounds in a playoff game, joining centers Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard, along with legendary guard Tracy McGrady.

“He was huge,” Magic point guard Markelle Fultz said. “He’s one of our best players so he’s going to have to step up every night. He did a great job just taking what the defense gives him. He knocked down the jump shot and took it in the paint when he had a mismatch. We live off his energy so when he’s going and he’s going well everyone plays with more energy and we play better.”

If the series had followed a cookie-cutter one-eight formula, it would be the Magic talking about reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 1. But Orlando flipped the script, and instead it was the Greek Freak singing Vucevic’s praises.

“He was playing out of his mind,” Antetokounmpo said in his postgame press conference. “He was making threes, he was making twos, he was pump faking, taking off the dribble, going to the post, it’s hard (to defend).”

Vucevic’s motivation for his Oscar-worthy act could have come from his underwhelming role in the prequel. Last season, after averaging 19.6 ppg. in the team’s 2018-19 campaign, he posted only 11.2 ppg. in the playoffs.

“I didn’t have the series last year that I wanted to have,” Vucevic said prior to Game 1. “It was a learning experience for me. It was my first time being in that position. I can learn a lot from that and this year I’m motivated to do much better.”

He lived up to those words. Clifford lauded Vooch’s preparation in his postgame press conference saying that he asked two or three questions during the team’s walkthrough that only a player who was watching a ton of film would be able to ask.

“I came out with an aggressive mindset, coach wanted me to be aggressive and take on that role and I want to do that,” Vucevic said. “I’m glad I was able to start the series off well. (But it’s time) to move on from this game and get ready for next game.”

If he delivers the same type of performance in Game 2, the Magic could be well on their way to a storybook ending in Walt Disney World where it’s only fitting to believe in magic.