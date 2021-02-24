Nikola Vucevic Named 2020-21 NBA All-Star

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic center Nikola Vučević has been named to the 2021 NBA All-Star team, the National Basketball Association announced tonight. The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, March 7 in Atlanta, Georgia, with on-court action beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and televised on TNT. Vučević and the rest of the All-Star reserves were selected by NBA head coaches.

It marks the second time that Vučević has been selected as an NBA All-Star during his career. He also earned NBA All-Star honors in 2019. Vučević becomes the sixth player to be named an NBA All-Star multiple times while wearing a Magic uniform, joining Shaquille O’Neal, Anfernee Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, Grant Hill and Dwight Howard.

Vučević has played and started in all 31 games this season, averaging a team-high 24.1 ppg., a team-high 11.7 rpg., 3.6 apg. and 1.10 stlpg. in 33.8 minpg. He has led (or tied) the Magic in scoring 20 times, in rebounding 23 times and in assists seven times. Vučević has scored in double figures in all 31 games, had 20+ points 21 times, 30+ points seven times and 40+ points twice, including a career-high 43 points on Feb. 5 vs. Chicago. He has also recorded a team-high 22 double-doubles. As of Feb. 23, he is tied for third in the NBA in double-doubles, ranks sixth in rebounding, 18th in scoring and tied for 30th in minutes played.