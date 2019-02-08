Vucevic Selected by Giannis in All-Star Draft

ORLANDO – Simply being chosen as an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career was enough of an honor to last a lifetime, Nikola Vucevic said. Getting to play alongside his boyhood hero in the NBA All-Star Game should make the moment even more special for the Orlando Magic’s standout center.

Vucevic, who was picked to play in the NBA All-Star Game a week earlier, found out on Thursday that he will be teammates with Dallas Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki.

The top vote-getters for the Western Conference (LeBron James) and Eastern Conference (Giannis Antetokounmpo) chose up sides for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be held Feb. 17 in Charlotte. Vucevic, an eight-year NBA veteran and the longest-tenured player on the Magic, was chosen by Antetokounmpo to be a part of Team Giannis. He will team up with the legendary Nowitzki, who along with Dwyane Wade were given special exemptions into the All-Star Game by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Vucevic grew up idolizing Nowitzki while living in Europe and dreaming of someday playing in the NBA. Wade and Nowitzki were the final two picks – Wade to Team LeBron and Nowitzki to Team Giannis.

Vucevic, 28, is in the midst of the best season of his NBA career, averaging career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (11.9) and blocked shots (1.2) while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 38 percent from 3-point range.

Prior to the Magic’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vucevic was asked his thoughts about the NBA’s move to a draft to pick the teams for the All-Star Game. Vucevic said his only hope was to possibly play alongside of the 40-year-old Nowitzki, who is in his 21st and likely final season in Dallas.

``I don’t really care, man; I’m there, so I’m all good with it,’’ Vucevic said on Thursday morning. ``It would be nice if I could be on the same team as Dirk with me being such a big fan of his. It would be nice to share the court with him once before he retires.

``But it’s just an honor to be there and whatever team you’re on, you’re going to be surrounded with great players and the best players in this league,’’ he added. ``It will be fun competing against the best and playing with the best.’’

Antetokounmpo picked Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker to start alongside of him. Blake Griffin, Nikola Jokic, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Vucevic and Nowitzki will be the reserves for Team Giannis.

Team LeBron will feature starters Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. The reserves will include LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal. Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Wade.

Vucevic will also be competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend – a competition that the versatile and multi-skilled center asked to be in. He will be competing against Mike Conley, Luka Doncic, D’Aaron Fox, Nikola Jokic, Kyle Kuzma, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young.

``It will be a lot of fun,’’ Vucevic said. ``Growing up, to me the favorite part of All-Star Weekend was watching the dunk contest and the 3-point Shootout. … I always wanted to have a chance to be a part of it. Obviously, the dunk contest is never going to happen and the three is different (for big men), but this is something that I could do, and it fit my skill set. So, it will be fun and I’m looking forward to it.’’

