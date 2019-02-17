Vucevic 'Nik'd' by Jokic in Skills Challenge

CHARLOTTE – In a battle of Nikolas, it was Nikola Jokic not Nikola Vucevic who came out on top.

Vucevic and Jokic went head-to-head in the first round of NBA All-Star Saturday night’s Taco Bell Skills Challenge, a three-round, obstacle-course competition that tests dribbling, passing, agility and 3-point-shooting skills.

Vucevic jumped out to an early lead, but after his first 3-point attempt failed to fall, Jokic buried a triple to end the Magic’s center run.

"It was fun, it was a great experience," Vucevic said. "I would definitely do it again."

Ironically, Vucevic was worried about his speed being his Achilles heel in the event. However, he was able to pull ahead of Jokic until the final part of the contest, the 3-point attempt.

The 7-footer had a near flawless run until the missed shot, gaining ground on his sprints, sending his second pass attempt through the target and finishing the layup in transition with ease.

"I did well in the start, made the second pass, and I had a chance, I just missed the shot," Vucevic explained.

It was a special night for Vucevic, who grew up watching the contest in his home country of Montenegro. Now, fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages on their televisions, computers, mobile phones and tablets, tuned in to watch Vucevic compete.

"It was fun, it’s a good time to be part of the Saturday night (experience)," Vucevic said. "Growing up I always watched it."

It was fitting that Vucevic and Jokic faced off in the first round. The pair spent most of Saturday's practice and warm-up sessions hanging around and joking with one another. Jokic teased that the NBA stuck the two Nikolas together, so they wouldn't mispronounce their names multiple times.

The field also included Memphis’ Mike Conley, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Los Angeles’ Kyle Kuzma, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Two players compete simultaneously on identical courses and the fastest finisher reaches the next round. In the first round, the eight players were paired to participate in four head-to-head competitions. The four winners advanced to the second round, where two more head-to-head showdowns determine the two finalists.

Tatum emerged victorious, ending a sensational streak by Young with a half-court heave in the championship round.

Vucevic’s All-Star experience will continue on Sunday when he takes part in the 68th annual NBA All-Star Game.

The Magic big man has certainly earned the right to participate in the honored contest as he’s averaging career highs in scoring (20.5), rebounding (12.1), assists (3.8), blocked shots (1.14) and 3-point shooting (38 percent).

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by Dan Savage are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.