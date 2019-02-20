Vucevic and Gordon Have Blossomed Into Terrific Frontcourt Duo

ORLANDO - Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, teammates now for five straight seasons, have developed excellent chemistry with one another.

The Magic’s last eight games illuminate that.

Gordon made seven of his nine shots during Orlando's 7-1 stretch before the All-Star break when the pass preceding the attempt came from Vucevic, per Second Spectrum tracking data. Vucevic, meanwhile, was 9-of-16 when Gordon delivered him the pass.

The table below shows Vucevic and Gordon’s field goal percentages since 2015-16 when one passes to the other before the shot attempt.

Season Vucevic Gordon 2015-16 61.4% 45.2% 2016-17 43.2% 43.8% 2017-18 52.8% 50% 2018-19 (through first 59 games) 57.3% 61.6%

What’s perhaps most interesting is how much better A.G. shoots the 3-ball when Vooch feeds him the ball before the shot. Overall, Gordon is shooting 34.2 percent from downtown this season. However, when the Magic’s All-Star center dishes it to him, he is shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Check out a few plays that show Vooch passing to Gordon and vice versa: