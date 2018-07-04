Live From Las Vegas, It's Summer League!

Posted by Melanie Curtsinger, Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m. PT

I have been in Las Vegas for all of 36 hours now, and I’ve had several friends text me and ask: “How is Vegas?!?!”

My response has amounted to something in the realm of, “well, it’s hot and crowded and very expensive.” But after talking with Jonathan Isaac this morning before our first team practice, I think he described it much better.

“It’s like someone has a hair dryer pointing at you at all times!”

So, before anyone else asks me…. That’s how Vegas is.

The Orlando Magic invaded Las Vegas Monday, and training camp kicked off Tuesday. What exactly does that look like in summer league? The team is conducting two-a-day practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before taking the court for the first time at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Friday against Brooklyn. That’s 12 hours of court time for all you math majors out there.

Today’s schedule allowed for enough time in between practices to walk across the street for a $20 acai bowl at the Palazzo (remember when I said it was expensive?) and a workout before boarding the bus again for the evening practice. We will arrive back at the team hotel after practice at approximately 7:30, which allows for enough time for dinner before going to bed. Because, you know, taping and treatments for practice begin again at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.

I would say the most frequent sentiment I get from friends when I travel with the team is that it must be so glamorous. Yes, we are fortunate enough to stay at a nice hotel, but make no mistake about it – these are business trips. We will likely have one day off during our entire stay in Las Vegas (Zion National Park, here I come!), and when you travel with the team during the season, you are likely arriving late at night or early in the morning and you may have enough time if you’re lucky to walk somewhere for lunch in between shootaround and the first bus to the game.

So with one day of training camp under our belt, my observations are this: New Head Coach Steve Clifford is no-nonsense, yet personable. He demands that players listen when he talks, and often has pop quizzes to make sure the players are listening. He’s an excellent teacher and constantly points out plays that separate good teams from great teams. He expects a lot from his players yet is quick to point out why he demands so much – because these guys are professionals. He elicits laughter and already has their respect – and let me tell you, I think the guys are going to have to get used to hearing the word “sprint” this season!

Stay tuned for more this week from Las Vegas, where all 30 teams will converge on Las Vegas for a week and a half of basketball – and, of course, feeling like they have a hair dryer pointing at them at all times!