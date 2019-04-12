Support From Fans Motivating Magic

ORLANDO - Immediately after a late-season win over the Grizzlies – a victory in which the Magic overcame a 17-point second-half deficit, 14 going into the fourth quarter – Steve Clifford praised the fans for their energy and enthusiasm.

The intensity and passion from the crowd that night inspired the team, Orlando’s head coach emphasized during his postgame press conference. A loss against Memphis would have made qualifying for the postseason very difficult.

In the three home games that followed that crucial win, Amway Center got even louder, according to many players and Magic staff, which again helped galvanize the team. Orlando won nine straight at home to finish the season, and the fans certainly contributed to that success.

An argument could be made that the intensity inside the Amway Center has been elevated ever since Jan 31, when the Magic really started clicking. From that date until the end of the regular season, Orlando went 22-9, which was the third highest winning percentage in the NBA behind only the Rockets and Bucks, and 13-1 at home.

On the ESPN telecast of the Magic’s last game of the season – a 122-114 win in Charlotte – play-by-play man Mark Jones mentioned the Amway Center and how vociferous it’s been inside that venue throughout Orlando’s chase for a playoff spot.

With how well the Magic have played in their building lately, it’s not outrageous to suggest that Amway Center is now one of the toughest places for opponents to play in.

With full confidence the fans will be just as raucous during this playoff run, the Magic are excited about what’s in store when they return home.

“The fans at home have been incredible, that’s a big reason why we haven’t lost in a while (at Amway Center),” Magic guard Evan Fournier said prior to Game 1 of Orlando’s first round playoff series against the Raptors. “We have business to take care of in Toronto, but I really can’t wait to see Amway. It’s been on fire. I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

What Jonathan Isaac, who is only in his second year with the team, admires most about Magic fans is how consistent they are. No matter who they have played, the day of the game, the time, whether they were leading or trailing, Isaac has noticed a dependability from them that has kept he and his teammates vivacious under all circumstances.

“They’ve been fantastic, just staying consistent,” he said. “Orlando’s core fans have been consistent throughout this entire organization’s ups and downs and just to be able to get back to the playoffs and see really what it means to everybody. Twitter is going crazy, all the fans on there are super excited for us. I think it’s great for them.”

Clifford, an assistant coach at the time, remembers how much the fans meant to the Magic when they advanced to the Finals in 2009 and during their other playoff appearances during that era. At both the old Amway Arena, where the Magic played their home games until 2010, and then in the current venue, the fans always brought their 'A' game when supporting their favorite team.

Now as the head coach, Clifford is noticing some similarities between then and now and he’s hoping that when his team steps onto the parquet floor for their upcoming playoff games, the fans will provide an extra boost.

“I think that our fans will be a huge part of this,” he said. “I was texting last night with Rashard (Lewis) and he talked about how much he loved the playoff games and what a big part our fans were for us. Toronto’s as loud a place in the East as there is, that arena, and their fans are a big part of their home success and I think our fans will do the same for us.”

