Sixers Coach Will Be Cheering for Fultz When He Returns for Magic

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown thinks so highly of Markelle Fultz – both as a person and a player – that he said he will be rooting for the 20-year-old point guard even though he is now a member of the Orlando Magic.

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was acquired by the Magic in a deal with the Sixers just before the NBA’s trade deadline hit last month. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Fultz was available because he has been hindered for two seasons by wrist and shoulder injuries. He has played just 33 NBA games – 14 as a rookie and 19 this season – because of a right shoulder malady determined to be thoracic outlet syndrome, which is an impingement issue in either the blood vessels or nerves that run through a specific space between the neck and shoulders.

Fultz, who averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 19 games with the Sixers earlier this season, hasn’t played an NBA game since Nov. 19 and has spent much of the past three months in Los Angeles working with Los Angeles-based therapist Judy Seto, formerly the Head Physical Therapist of the Los Angeles Lakers and currently a consultant with Major League Baseball’s Dodgers.

Whenever Fultz gets back on the court – potentially this season or next season – Brown said he will be watching the player he worked closely with the past two seasons.

``First and foremost, elite person, really just a good human being,’’ Brown said of Fultz. ``Two, a point guard. Thinks like a point guard, speaks like a point guard and he’s a point guard by nature. And he has an instinct from a playing perspective to share and he reads the game well.

``Those two things first come to my mind – good people and a point guard,’’ Brown added. ``We’re always thinking about Markelle and we truly wish him well. I hope he can resurface – and I believe he will – and reclaim some of the expectations that he has on himself and the marketplace has for him.’’

As for Fultz’s time with the Magic, he flew to Orlando for his physical on Feb. 8 and he was back a week later for his introductory news conference and to attend Orlando’s home defeat of the Charlotte Hornets. For now, head coach Steve Clifford said, there is no timetable on his return to game action.

``Until he gets his shoulder straight, he won’t be with us,’’ Clifford said Tuesday. ``We’re just waiting and we’re not doing anything until his shoulder gets 100 percent. We will eventually (see him more), but we don’t have a timeline for that (return to basketball drills).

``Constant (contact with Fultz) and we’ve had people going out to see him,’’ Clifford said of the Magic monitoring Fultz’s progress in Los Angeles, including President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman traveling to Los Angeles to visit with the point guard. ``Obviously, we have contact with him.’’

ROSS OUT: Terrence Ross, the only Magic player to appear in each of the first 65 games (all as a reserve), missed his first action of the season on Tuesday because of a sore left Achilles’ tendon.

Ross, who was ruled out about an hour before tipoff after trying to work out on the court, has been hobbled by the injury in the past two games and it might explain some of the inconsistency in his performances. On Saturday in Indiana, Ross scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Magic to their eight victory this season (tied for second-most in the NBA) when they trailed after three periods. However, a night later in Cleveland, Ross made just one of 12 shots and missed all six of his 3-point attempts as the Magic lost to the lowly Cavs.

Ross has enjoyed a career year this season, averaging personal bests in scoring (14.6), rebounds (3.4) and fourth-quarter scoring (5.3). His play has also been a big barometer for the Magic’s chances of success this season. In the Magic’s 30 wins, Ross has averaged 16.2 points a game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from 3-point range while posting an offensive rating of 111.4 (points per 100 possessions). However, in Orlando’s 35 losses, Ross’ numbers have dipped to 13.3 points a game while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from 3-point range with an offensive rating of 93.9 (points per 100 possessions).

SIMMONS SETTLES WITH SIXERS: The other piece in the Orlando-Philadelphia trade centered around Fultz was guard Jonathon Simmons, who was shipped to the Sixers following a 1½ seasons with the Magic.

Simmons, who was signed away from the Spurs in July of 2017, averaged career highs in scoring (13.9 points), rebounds (3.5) and assists (2.5) last season for the Magic. However, he suffered a wrist injury late in the season – one that required offseason surgery.

After not being able to shoot or dribble a basketball all offseason, Simmons struggled the first 41 games of this season for the Magic. His shooting struggles from the floor (36.4 percent) and 3-point range (22.9 percent) were likely a product of the lingering stiffness and soreness in his wrist.

``He had the surgery and he had no summer and he wasn’t able to do anything live until we were well into training camp,’’ Clifford said. ``I don’t think he ever really got into the rhythm, but he was starting to at the end (of his tenure with the Magic).’’

UP NEXT: On the road much of the past two weeks, the Magic will now get a few days back in Central Florida to try and recharge for the stretch run of the regular season.

Orlando will be off on Wednesday before returning to the practice floor on Thursday and hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Dallas, which features legendary forward Dirk Nowitzki and standout rookie guard Luka Doncic, handed the Magic one of their worst losses of the season back in December. Playing without Evan Fournier – who was briefly away from the team because of a personal matter – Orlando lost 101-76 in Dallas on Dec. 10. That night, Orlando shot just 36 percent from the floor, got outrebounded 51-43 and trailed from start to finish.

