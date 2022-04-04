Shorthanded Magic Go Cold in Loss to Knicks

The Lead

Playing without most of their normal starters, the Orlando Magic shot just 35 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range in a 118-88 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday at Amway Center.

Key Stretch

The Knicks, trailing by one with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, closed the half on a 13-2 run. Evan Fournier started the surge with a baseline jumper, Mitchell Robinson followed with a dunk, and RJ Barrett buried a 3-pointer during that tide-turning stretch.

Top Performers

Moe Wagner led five Magic players in double figures with 18 points, while Ignas Brazdeikis matched his season high with 13 points and Markelle Fultz finished with 11 points, three rebounds and six assists. Immanuel Quickley recorded his first career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Knicks, while Barrett scored 27 points and Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 points.

Injury Report

Franz Wagner (left ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), Admiral Schofield (knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. A sprained left big toe limited Cole Anthony to just three minutes. Julius Randle (quadriceps), Nerlens Noel (foot), Kemba Walker (personal reasons), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Cam Reddish (shoulder) were unavailable for New York.

This Day in History

Anthony Bowie tallied 24 points, Scott Skiles posted 22 points and 12 assists and Bison Dele scored 21 in Orlando’s overtime win over San Antonio on April 3, 1992. Antoine Carr led the Spurs with 30 points, while Terry Cummings recorded 24 points and 24 rebounds.

Rivals Report

This was obviously a disappointing year for the Knicks. Most thought they’d at minimum be in the play-in tournament. Where they go from here will be an interesting topic around the league this summer. One thing they must be excited about is the emergence of Barrett, who since the All-Star break is averaging 25 points. Toppin has also played well of late, with double-digit scoring games in seven of his last eight games.

Quote of the Night

“Staying aggressive doesn’t necessarily mean scoring the ball, but just constant pressure on the defense when I have the ball in my hands, trying to make plays, keep us organized. And then on the defensive end, same thing – bringing that energy, trying to get better ball pressure, guarding screens, communicating to my teammates. (We need to) continue to build for what we’re trying to build for the future.” – Fultz

Up Next

The Magic wrap up their three-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Cavs, currently two games behind the Bulls for sixth, are hoping a strong finish to the regular season will keep them out of the play-in tournament. Even more important for them, though, is getting Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley back from their injuries. Allen, a first-time NBA All-Star this season, has missed the last 14 games with a fractured finger, while Mobley sprained his ankle against the Magic last week.