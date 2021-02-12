Shorthanded and Point Guard-Less Magic Put Forth Valiant Effort Against Warriors Before Falling Short

The Lead

The Orlando Magic started Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with nine players, played with just eight nearly the whole way, none of whom were point guards, and yet they led by 11 in the third quarter and five in the fourth. In the end, though, Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, was virtually unstoppable, burying 10 3-pointers as part of his 40-point performance in Golden State’s 111-105 victory at the Chase Center.

Top Storyline

The recurring theme for the Magic so far this season has been all the injuries, which has made it extremely difficult for Steve Clifford to nail down a consistent rotation. Going into Thursday’s contest in San Francisco, the only regular starter available was Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. The fill-in at point guard with Cole Anthony nursing a right shoulder strain was Frank Mason III, however he strained his right groin early in the first quarter and wasn’t able to continue.

Top Performers

One player who has stepped up his game lately on the offensive end is James Ennis III, who scored a season-high 17 points on Thursday on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder, acquired by Orlando in the middle of last season, has knocked down 13 of his last 22 attempts from downtown. Another player who shot the ball well from deep against the Warriors in his season-most 35 minutes was Chuma Okeke, who sank three of them. An NBA rookie after spending last season rehabbing an injury with Orlando’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Okeke has the tools to transform into a dependable two-way player.

Player Spotlight

The way Vucevic has played this season, it’s without question that he deserves to make his second NBA All-Star appearance. It was the 18th time this season he scored at least 20 points. When he was named an All-Star during the 2018-19 season, Orlando’s 7-footer averaged fewer points and obviously wasn’t anywhere close to the 3-point shooter he is now. All-Star voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16, so be sure to cast your ballot before then.

Key Stretch

Up five following an Ennis 3-pointer with 8:49 left in the fourth, the Warriors responded with 15 unanswered points. Andrew Wiggins made a pair of buckets during that stretch, as did Curry, both of which were threes. Earlier in the game, the Magic erased a 13-point deficit behind an 18-2 run in the second quarter. Terrence Ross got hot that period, as did Okeke, who was playing in his fifth game after missing the prior 16 with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Key Stats

Two main things helped the Magic hang in there with the Warriors. The first being their 3-point shooting. Although Golden State was even better from long distance, Orlando drilled 15 of its 33 3-point tries. Also, the Magic avoided committing silly fouls. The Warriors only attempted 12 free throws.

Quote of the Night

“The effort was incredible. Guys cramping up. We had no subs. I thought our defense was really good. Probably the biggest difference in the game was they picked up in the second half full court. And without a true point guard (it’s tough). The guys that handled (the ball) did a good job but it’s just different, it’s harder…In terms of effort, couldn’t be prouder of them and I’m not like that. Our guys competed hard the whole game. And Steph was, you know, Steph.” – Clifford

Up Next

The Magic are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. It’s unclear if any of the players that were unavailable on Thursday, or in Mason’s case got hurt Thursday, will be ready to go. Clifford did say prior to Thursday’s contest that Michael Carter-Williams, who hasn’t played since Jan. 4 because of a sprained left foot, is feeling much better and has a chance to play in Sacramento. The Magic and Kings met on Jan. 27 at Amway Center. Buddy Hield scored 29 points that night and Harrison Barnes had 21 in Sacramento’s 121-107 victory. Vucevic led Orlando with 26 points and Evan Fournier, unable to play against the Warriors due to back spasms, finished with 25.