Ross, Grant Help Make This Year's Holiday Season Extra Special for Local Youth

ORLANDO - In the not too distant future, Terrence Ross’ 4-year-old son, Tristan, and 7-month-old baby girl, Zoey, will be able to fully appreciate all of Christmas’ customs and traditions. Tristan’s birthday is around the same time as Christmas, so expect the Ross residence to be extra festive during the holidays each year.

Already excited just thinking about seeing his two children’s eyes light up every time they meet Santa Claus or decorate a Christmas tree, the emerging NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate is grateful to be the person in their lives who will teach them about the importance of the holiday season.

Another father of two, Jerian Grant, also can’t wait until the moment his sons, Jrue and Jrex, start absorbing all the holiday lights, sounds and merriments. With Jrue shy of 3 and Jrex a year younger, that moment will be happening shortly for the Silver Spring, Md. native, whose defensive abilities have stood out in his first season with the Magic.

When their kids smile, Ross and Grant smile too.

With that in mind, the two Magic reserves decided to go above and beyond this holiday season in an effort to spread holiday cheer and give underserved youth in the Central Florida community a memorable and joyful Christmas.

On Monday, Grant took 15 kids from Frontline Outreach on a shopping spree at the Under Armour store inside the Mall at Millenia. Each child received a $200 Under Armour shopping experience courtesy of the 26-year-old, whose father Harvey and uncle Horace once played in the NBA while his younger brother Jerami currently plays for the Thunder. The VIP experience also included dinner and transportation to and from the event.

“It was extremely special because I feel like I’m blessed to be in a position I’m in and it’s always great to give back to those less fortunate,” Grant said. "That is what the holidays are about for me, giving back."

A day later at the Target right across from that same mall, Ross surprised 30 kids from the New Image Youth Center in Parramore with their own holiday shopping spree. Each child received a $100 gift card from the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter and were treated to pizza.

To make the afternoon even more extraordinary, a compassionate Ross bought one of the kids a video game console after learning that the child had zero balance left on his card after purchasing gifts for his family.

“It’s always good to give back,” he said. “I’ve been in situations where I was one of the kids at one of these events, so it’s always been something in my mind that I knew is really close to my heart.”

One of Ross’ biggest fans, Zachariah Andre, will never forget this day. Not only did he get to hang out with someone he watches on television regularly, but the 17-year-old also learned that someone he really looks up to truly cares about him and his friends.

“For him to give back in that way is really amazing,” he said.