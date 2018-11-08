Postgame Report: Magic vs. Pistons

ORLANDO – The upstart Orlando Magic, who came into Wednesday playing their best basketball yet, might be well-served to study the herky-jerky plight of the Detroit Pistons this season.

Riding some good fortune in close games, Detroit surprisingly opened the season with four straight victories. However, the fickle nature of close games soon caught up to the Pistons and they proceeded to drop their next five games. Just as Detroit won those first four by a narrow average of 5.7 points, it dropped the next five straight, including two overtime decisions, by an average of 7.8 points a night.

The moral of the Detroit story for the Magic to learn from is this: Things often aren’t as good as they might seem when a team is winning, and they likely aren’t as dour when that team is mired in a losing streak. And, as Detroit coach Dwane Casey reminded prior to tipoff on Wednesday, the margin between winning and losing in the jumbled Eastern Conference has never been so small.

That proved to be true on Wednesday as the Magic and Pistons traded wild runs all night before Detroit finally grabbed control late in the game with its clutch shot-making to defeat Orlando 103-96.

The Magic (4-7) saw their first two-game winning streak of the season vanish when they were unable to sustain their stellar play throughout the game. Orlando led by 15 points in the first quarter and 11 in the third quarter, but it was badly outplayed late in those periods by Detroit (4-6).

The Magic missed their first seven shots of the fourth quarter and turned the ball over seven times to lose control of the game. During that drought, Orlando saw a two-point lead devolve into a 92-84 deficit. An Amway Center crowd of 16,103 looked on mostly in horror as the Magic scored just 16 points in the final period and made only five of 16 shots.

Evan Fournier, the hero of Monday’s win, scored 27 points by making 12 of 19 shots and three of six from 3-poiint range. Point guard D.J. Augustin chipped in 16 points and seven assists, while Nikola Vucevic (14 points and nine rebounds) and Aaron Gordon (15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists) were solid.

Andre Drummond, who worried Magic coach Steve Clifford prior to the game, hurt the Magic all night with his 23 points and 19 rebounds. Blake Griffin had 20 points for the Pistons, who won despite making just 41.1 percent of their shots. Detroit did hit 11 3-pointers – five of them coming in the decisive fourth quarter.

Orlando came into Wednesday riding its first two-game winning streak of the season after winning in San Antonio on Sunday and defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in dramatic fashion on Monday. In that game, the Magic rallied from five down in the final 30 seconds – something the franchise hasn’t done in 10 years – and got a game-winning shot from Fournier at the buzzer.

The Magic will be back on the practice floor on Thursday as they prepare for the first meeting of the season with the slumping Washington Wizards. Orlando will host the Wizards at the Amway Center on Friday, and then the two teams will play again three nights later – this time in Washington, D.C.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac missed his third consecutive game because of a sprained right ankle. The second-year forward saw his rookie season marred by injuries and he was able to play just 27 games. He was hurt this time after landing on the foot of a foe, causing his ankle to grotesquely twist. Isaac has yet to return to practice, but he did get in some light shooting work after the Magic’s morning session on Wednesday. Clifford said the team wants Isaac fully healthy before he returns to game action.

``Obviously, you can tell that he wants to be out there, but I think he understands, too, that it’s important (that he’s healthy). I mean, we’ve played 10 games. It’s important that we handle it the right way, so that it’s not one of those things where he plays two games and it’s sore and he has to miss a game. I think the way it’s being handled, hopefully by whenever – in the next couple of days or early next week or whenever it is – he’ll feel 100 percent and he’ll play injury-free or pain-free and that will give him a better chance to play the way he was. He was playing at a high level.’’

Just as they did early in the night, the Magic let a poor finish to a quarter spoil much of their hard work. Orlando made 12 of its first 16 shots of the third period to build a second-half lead as large as 11 points. However, Detroit charged back with the final seven points of the third to get within 80-78 by the start of the fourth quarter.

The same thing happened early in the night as Orlando surged to a 15-point bulge only to see the Pistons pump in the final 10 points of the first quarter.

The first half started well enough for the Magic as they raced to a 15-point lead. However, Orlando came unglued when it broke its starting lineup and surrendered a momentum-turning 17-0 run. The Magic never got the lead again in the first half and trailed 58-51 at intermission.

Orlando’s 31-16 start was fueled by Fournier’s excellent play early on and seven turnovers by the Pistons. Fournier, the hero of Monday’s win with his buzzer-beating shot, made five of his first seven shots and reached 13 points by halftime.

The Pistons turned the game around late in the first period by following up Orlando’s 12-0 burst with a 17-0 of their own. Drummond banked in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter horn to draw the Pistons within 31-26 and when Zaza Pachulia sank two free throws, Detroit incredibly had a 33-31 lead just 2 minutes, 16 seconds after being down by 15.

The Magic had concerns about their rebounding coming into the game, and Drummond exposed those flaws with his muscle and hustle. He had 19 points and 12 boards in the game’s first 24 minutes and four of his rebounds came off the offensive glass.

The Magic’s halftime deficit could have been much worse without the play of Ross off the bench. He scored eight points in a 70-second stretch and had 13 by halftime. It was his third consecutive game of scoring in double figures and his seventh such performance of the young season.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.