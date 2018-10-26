Postgame Report: Magic vs. Blazers

ORLANDO – Thursday’s game at the Amway Center started well enough for the Orlando Magic with forward Jonathan Isaac swatting the first two shots of the night and making it look like the home team was ready to flex its considerable defensive muscles.

As it turns out, not much at all after those two Isaac shot blocks went right for a Magic team that struggled to find its rhythm on either end of the floor.

Just three nights after not only winning in Boston, but never trailing once, the Magic fell behind early and never managed to overtake the superstar guard Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in a puzzling 128-114 loss at the Amway Center.

Orlando (2-3) put together a spirited 15-5 run early in the fourth period to close within three of the lead and send a brief scare into the Blazers (3-1). However, Portland came out of a time out with 7:54 to play and hit the Magic with eight straight points – all of them coming from Lillard and CJ McCollum – to squash the Magic momentum.

Orlando was hoping to build off the momentum of a strong road trip in which it pushed Philadelphia to the brink and toppled the stacked Celtics. Instead, the Magic lost at home for a second time in three games at the Amway Center. Orlando fell into an 11-point hole in the opening quarter and trailed by 10 at intermission because of a momentum-swinging layup by Lillard just before the horn.

The deficit swelled to as much as 16 in the third period before Orlando made a charge to try and make it a game. However, Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and McCollum were there to stop the Magic in their tracks with their timely baskets.

Lillard, long a magic killer with his quickness and shooting out of pick-and-roll plays, burned Orlando for 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He added five 3-pointers and 15 fourth-quarter points for a Portland team that shot 55.2 percent from the floor and drilled 11 3-point shots. Lillard’s 41 points were the most ever scored by a Portland player against the Magic in Orlando’s 30 seasons in existence.

Nurkic (18 points and 10 rebounds) and McCollum (22 points) hurt the Magic from the inside and outside. Zach Collins chipped in 17 points.

Orlando shot well enough to win the game (50.6 percent and hit 11 3-pointers), but it had far too few answers defensively. Nikola Vucevic (24 points and 11 rebounds) had another double-double, while Terrence Ross poured in 21 points and five 3-pointers.

Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon each scored 17 points, while Isaac contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Orlando will be back on the practice floor on Friday before departing for Milwaukee, where it will face superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. It will be the Magic’s first look at the Bucks’ new homecourt, Finserv Forum, in downtown Milwaukee.

The game started with those two blocked shots by Isaac on Portland’s Al-Farouq Aminu, but very little else went right the rest of the way in the first half. The Blazers got buzzer-beating shots from Collins and Lillard at the end of the first and second quarters and led 58-48 at the half.

Collins, who scored 13 points in the game’s first 24 minutes, banked in a 28-foot 3-pointer as the first quarter ended. Lillard was mostly held in check in the early going, but he got by Bamba got a layup just before the halftime horn.

Orlando had little offensive flow in the early going and turned the ball over five times in the first quarter and nine times by halftime. The Blazers turned those mistakes into 11 points.

Things have gotten more out of hand than they did – Orlando trailed by as much as 13 points at 47-34 – if not for the shooting of Ross and the energy of Isaac. Ross had 12 first-half points by drilling two threes, two mid-range jumpers and a dunk. As for Isaac, his six points came in a short burst and he had three blocked shots in the early going.

Orlando’s only other reliable offensive threat in the first half was Vucevic, who made six of his first eight shots and scored 15 in the opening half. Gordon, meanwhile, missed all five of his shots and misfired badly on three 3-point shots.

