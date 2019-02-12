Orlando Magic Teams Up with TuneIn

ORLANDO – In the Orlando Magic’s continuing commitment to innovation and technology, the team has announced a new partnership with TuneIn. TuneIn provides its 75 million listeners with an unparalleled offering of all the genres audio lovers crave all in one place: radio, live play-by-play sports, news, podcasts and music and lets people find what they love while helping them discover new things.

TuneIn will host exclusive Magic content through the TuneIn app and TuneIn.com, including analysis and commentary by Magic Television Sideline Reporter Dante Marchitelli. Other exclusive content includes programs such as “Radio Remembers,” “Magic Minute," “Magic Pod Squad,” “Postgame Sound” and “Producer’s Cut.”

"We’re very excited to partner with TuneIn in our quest to provide more content and access to our fans," said Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde. "TuneIn’s platform will allow us to reach even more fans through a new medium in an ever-changing media landscape.”

TuneIn has grown to become one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with over 120,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and more than 5.7 million on-demand programs stemming from every continent. TuneIn is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices. TuneIn Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, premium news, and commercial-free music stations.

To check out exclusive Magic content on TuneIn, visit https://listen.tunein.com/orlandoschedule