Orlando Magic Playoff Seeding Scenarios

ORLANDO – While we know the Magic are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and are division champs for the first time since 2010, postseason seeding is still up in the air. Here are the different scenarios in play:

MAGIC WILL BE #6 SEED & PLAY 76ERS IF:

Magic win at Hornets AND Nets lose vs. Heat

OR

Magic lose, Nets lose AND Pistons win BOTH of their final two games (vs. Grizzlies, at Knicks)

*In the above instance, Orlando, Brooklyn and Detroit would all have the same record. With the Magic being a division winner, that would give them the three-team tiebreaker advantage and catapult them above the Nets and Pistons.

MAGIC WILL BE #7 SEED & PLAY RAPTORS IF:

Magic and Nets BOTH win

OR

Magic lose, Nets win OR lose and Pistons lose at least one of their final two games

MAGIC WILL BE #8 SEED & PLAY BUCKS IF:

Magic lose, Nets win and Pistons win BOTH of their final two games

PISTONS MAKE PLAYOFFS WITH:

Wins over BOTH Grizzlies & Knicks

OR

Split against Grizzlies and Knicks combined with at least one Hornets loss

OR

Two Hornets losses and at least one Heat loss

*Pistons can only be #7 or #8 seed. They will be the #7 seed if they win BOTH of their final two games combined with a Magic loss AND a Nets win.

HORNETS MAKE PLAYOFFS WITH:

Wins over BOTH Cavs & Magic combined with at least one Pistons loss

OR

Split against Cavs & Magic combined with two Pistons losses and at least one Heat loss

*Hornets can only be a #8 seed

HEAT MAKE PLAYOFFS WITH:

Wins over BOTH 76ers & Nets combined with two Pistons losses and at least one Hornets loss

*Heat can only be a #8 seed

Remaining Schedules

Magic: at Hornets (Wednesday)

Nets: vs. Heat (Wednesday)

Pistons: vs. Grizzlies (Tuesday), at Knicks (Wednesday)

Hornets: at Cavs (Tuesday), vs. Magic (Wednesday)

Heat: vs. Sixers (Tuesday), at Nets (Wednesday)