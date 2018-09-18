The Orlando Magic Honored by Budweiser as NBA Partner of the Year

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic were recently honored as the Budweiser NBA Partner of the Year for the 2017-18 season at the Budweiser NBA Summit in St. Louis. The Magic were recognized for their successful execution of marketing strategies throughout the season and innovative ways to bring the partnership to life.

Some highlights of the Magic and Budweiser's partnership this past season included an original content series along with distinctive activations through the team's app that featured concession ordering and experiences. The animated content series, Budweiser Legends (see video link), featured unique and untold Magic stories with former Magic players and executives. One of the experiences offered through the Magic’s app was the ability to use "Magic Money," a form of currency, to purchase access to the Budweiser Party Suite, an all-inclusive area of Amway Center. In addition, Anheuser-Busch has naming rights to the Bud Light Baseline Bar, a fan-favorite destination at Amway Center, which is open to all ticketed fans providing clear views of the event floor.

Anheuser-Busch has been a team partner since the Magic’s inaugural season in 1989 and joins the team in celebrating its 30th anniversary this season.