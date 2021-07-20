Magic Welcome Jonathan Kuminga to Amway Center for Pre-Draft Workout

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic worked out 2021 NBA Draft prospect Jonathan Kuminga, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile forward, on Tuesday at Amway Center. This was the third publicized in-person pre-draft workout the Magic have held at their practice facility, with Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Florida State’s Scottie Barnes being the other two.

Kuminga, who played for the G League Ignite last season inside the Disney bubble, will bring a unique set of skills to whichever team he lands with. Physical, strong and athletic with advanced footwork, he has the ability to guard multiple positions and make an impact on the offensive end with his aggressive approach.

Playing alongside Jalen Green, another projected high draft pick this year, Kuminga received excellent instruction and guidance while playing under former Magic player Brian Shaw for the Ignite. The G League created this program to help prospects prepare for the NBA Draft and develop professional life skills.

“I grew a lot. Not just as a basketball player, mostly as a person,” he said. “Just being around the veterans (such as) Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson. I feel like I gained a lot. I learned how to be around these types of people (seasoned pros), especially going into the NBA (because) I’m going to be one of the youngest players. So, I feel like I’ll bring more leadership, just from seeing how Jarrett Jack takes care of himself and everybody on the team.”

On the court, it was an up and down campaign for the 18-year-old, who averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 13 regular season games. While he showed flashes of what makes him such an intriguing prospect, he did struggle with his shooting, making just 38.7 percent of his shot attempts overall, 24.6 percent of his 3-point tries and 62.5 percent of his free throws.

After the G League season ended, he went to Miami where he trained, worked on his craft and watched game film to prepare for the draft.

“I feel like I’m showing (that) I am way better now ,” he said. “Being more consistent on every little aspect that I do on the court. Fixing the little things that I really needed to correct and I think since then I’ve been ready and I think I’ve been doing really good on my workouts. I feel like I got better.”

Kuminga moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his birthplace, a few years ago to play high school basketball. He started at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, transferred to Our Savior New American in New York for his sophomore year and then finished up at The Patrick School in New Jersey, the school Kyrie Irving starred at before going to Duke.

One of the top recruits in the nation, he had offers from several big-time universities, including Duke, Kentucky and Auburn, before committing to play in the G League.

Most online mock drafts have Kuminga going somewhere in the top six. The Magic own the No. 5 and No. 8 overall picks in the first round.

Other teams Kuminga says he has worked out for are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He says he has an upcoming workout scheduled with the Golden State Warriors.

