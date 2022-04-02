Magic Unable to Keep Pace With Raptors

The Lead

Ignas Brazdeikis, playing big minutes after Franz Wagner left the game in the opening minute with a sprained left ankle, matched his season high with 13 points, Mo Bamba filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six assists and Devin Cannady, in his first game after signing a 10-day deal, tallied nine points, but the long and fast Toronto Raptors were too much for the Magic to contend with in Friday’s 102-89 loss at Amway Center.

Key Stretches

The Raptors took a 13-point lead into halftime after trailing by three just several minutes earlier. Pascal Siakam scored six straight Toronto points during their 20-4 run to close the period. After Markelle Fultz, who finished with 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists, sparked Orlando’s early fourth-quarter rally, late buckets from OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes helped Toronto pull away.

Injury Report

Wagner didn’t return after spraining his left ankle while defending Barnes in the post on the game’s first possession. Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Malachi Flynn (hamstring) and Yuta Watanabe (quad) were unavailable for Toronto.

This Day in History

This wasn’t the first time the Magic and Raptors squared off on an April 1. In 2001, then in Toronto, Tracy McGrady scored 24 points against his former team and Darrell Armstrong had 22 as the Magic edged the Raptors. Vince Carter led Toronto with 28 points and 11 assists, while Charles Oakley and Antonio Davis each scored 18 points.

Rivals Report

Why is no one talking about the Raptors? Since the start of the calendar year, they are 30-15, second-best in the Eastern Conference. During this time, they are second in the league in second-chance points and fourth in both points off turnovers and fast-break points. An argument could be made that Pascal Siakam has been a top 10 NBA player since the All-Star break, averaging 23.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over those 19 games.

In the News

Earlier on Friday, the Magic signed Cannady, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, to a 10-day contract. Playing in 16 games with Lakeland this season after returning from an ankle injury he suffered while on a two-way deal with the Magic last year, the Princeton alum averaged 15.8 points while shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range. Last season, he was named the G League Finals MVP after helping Lakeland capture the franchise’s first ever championship.

Quote of the Night

“It means everything. First and foremost, obviously, thanks to the Magic organization for sticking with me, staying by my side through the injury, believing in me, investing in me in Lakeland, and to get me back healthy. Once I was healthy, putting the product on the floor obviously got me here in the first place. Just being back feels great. My reception here was like a family, a warm welcoming. It was awesome.” – Cannady

Up Next

The Magic’s three-game homestand continues Sunday when they take on the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. Although officially eliminated from playoff/play-in contention, the Knicks have won nine of their last 14 games. During this stretch, they are fourth in defense and 12th in offense. RJ Barrett, about to wrap up his third NBA season, is averaging 25.7 points since the All-Star break, 18th most in the league.