Magic Sign Melvin Frazier Jr.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed rookie guard/forward Melvin Frazier Jr., President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Frazier Jr. (6’6”, 200, 8/30/96) was selected in the second round (35th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft. He played in 94 career games (69 starts) during three seasons at Tulane University, averaging 10.6 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 1.7 apg. and 1.62 stlpg. in 27.7 minpg.

As a junior (2017-18), Frazier Jr. appeared and started in 30 games with the Green Wave, averaging 15.9 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.9 apg. and 2.17 stlpg. in 34.4 minpg., while shooting .556 (179-322) from the floor and .385 (35-91) from three-point range. He ranked second in the American Athletic Conference in steals and field goal percentage. Frazier Jr. was named the 2017-18 AAC Most Improved Player and was selected to the All-AAC Second Team.