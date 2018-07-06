Magic Sign Isaiah Briscoe

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Isaiah Briscoe, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Briscoe (6’3”, 210, 4/13/96) spent last season with BC Kalev in Estonia, averaging 18.5 ppg., 4.2 apg., 3.4 rpg. and 1.6 stlpg. in 26.7 minpg. He scored 50 points during the Estonia/Latvia All-Star Game and was named Most Valuable Player. Briscoe was also named the VTB United League’s Young Player of the Year, given to the league’s best player under the age of 23.

Briscoe went undrafted in 2017 after spending two seasons at the University of Kentucky. He appeared in 70 games (69 starts) with the Wildcats, averaging 10.9 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 3.7 apg. in 31.3 minpg. As a sophomore (2016-17), Briscoe played and started in 36 games, averaging 12.1 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 4.2 apg. in 30.4 minpg. He was named SEC Player of the Week on Jan. 2, 2017, after recording the third triple-double in program history on Dec. 29 @ Mississippi with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. In 2015-16, Briscoe was named SEC Freshman of the Week once.