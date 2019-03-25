Magic Sign Carter-Williams to Second 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams to a second 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Carter-Williams signed his initial 10-day contract with Orlando on Mar. 15.

Carter-Williams (6’6”, 190, 10/10/91) has appeared in three games with the Magic, averaging 3.0 ppg., 4.7 rpg. and 2.3 apg. in 16.4 minpg. Prior to joining Orlando, he played in 16 games (one start) this season with Houston, averaging 4.3 ppg. and 1.3 apg. in 9.1 minpg. Carter-Williams was traded by the Rockets along with cash considerations to Chicago in exchange for a protected 2020 second round draft pick on Jan. 7. He was then waived by Chicago.

Originally selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Carter-Williams has appeared in 306 career NBA regular season games (192 starts) with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Houston and Orlando, averaging 11.0 ppg., 4.6 apg., 4.5 rpg. and 1.35 stlpg. in 26.4 minpg. He has also played in 11 career playoff games, averaging 7.9 ppg., 3.2 apg. and 2.8 rpg. in 22.2 minpg. Carter-Williams was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013-14, after averaging 16.7 ppg., 6.3 apg., 6.2 rpg. and 1.86 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg. during 70 games with Philadelphia.