Magic Sign Carter-Williams for Rest of Season

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams for the remainder of the season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Carter-Williams signed his initial 10-day contract with Orlando on Mar. 15, then a second 10-day contract on Mar. 25. In addition, Orlando has waived guard Isaiah Briscoe. Orlando’s roster now stands at 17 players.

Carter-Williams (6’6”, 190, 10/10/91) has appeared in nine games with the Magic, averaging 5.4 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 3.7 apg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 18.7 minpg. Prior to joining Orlando, he played in 16 games (one start) this season with Houston, averaging 4.3 ppg. and 1.3 apg. in 9.1 minpg. Carter-Williams was traded by the Rockets along with cash considerations to Chicago in exchange for a protected 2020 second round draft pick on Jan. 7. He was then waived by Chicago.

Originally selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Carter-Williams has appeared in 312 career NBA regular season games (192 starts) with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Houston and Orlando, averaging 10.9 ppg., 4.6 apg., 4.5 rpg. and 1.34 stlpg. in 26.3 minpg. He has also played in 11 career playoff games, averaging 7.9 ppg., 3.2 apg. and 2.8 rpg. in 22.2 minpg. Carter-Williams was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013-14, after averaging 16.7 ppg., 6.3 apg., 6.2 rpg. and 1.86 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg. during 70 games with Philadelphia.

Briscoe (6’3”, 215, 4/13/96) played in 39 games this season with Orlando, averaging 3.5 ppg., 2.2 apg. and 1.9 rpg. in 14.3 minpg. He also played in two games with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 16.0 ppg., 7.0 apg. and 1.50 stlpg. in 31.2 minpg. Briscoe was originally signed as a free agent on Jul. 6, 2018.