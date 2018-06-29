Magic Promote Charles Freeman to President of Business Operations

ORLANDO -- Charles Freeman, who is entering his 23rd season with the Orlando Magic, has been promoted to President of Business Operations, Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins announced today.

Freeman, who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in July of 2015, is responsible for oversight and management of tickets sales, premium sales, client services, ticket operations, corporate partnerships, marketing, arena operations, retail, philanthropy and social responsibility.

“Charlie has provided tremendous leadership in growing our business and is incredibly deserving of this promotion,” said Martins. “On a daily basis, he lives our core values of community, innovation, legendary service and teamwork.”

This past year, the Magic posted its highest attendance average (17,915 per game) in the last seven years, while ranking No. 1 in in the NBA in group ticket sales and No. 3 in single-game ticket sales. The Magic also was named the 2018 NBA’s Retailer of the Year. Additionally, the Magic renewed major ‘Champion of the Community’ corporate partners Walt Disney World, Florida Hospital and Harris, while adding RP Funding to the family. Under Freeman’s watch, the Magic became the first NBA team to launch VenueNext technology, a fully mobile platform to enhance the fan experience at the Amway Center.

Freeman started with the Magic in 1996 as a market research analyst for corporate sponsorship and broadcast sales. He was responsible for all research and strategic planning for the department.

In 1997, Freeman was promoted to business manager of sales and was in charge of developing and implementing new business strategies for the sales division. As business manager, Freeman worked with corporate sponsorship and broadcast sales, retail sales, ticket sales and box office operations for the Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears and Orlando Miracle.

In the spring of 1999, as business development manager, Freeman began working with ownership on a variety of strategic projects. In the summer of 2001, he was promoted to director of business development and focused on the growth and expansion of RDV Sports, as well as new business ventures for the DeVos family.

In July 2005, Freeman was promoted to vice president of business development and strategy, and then promoted to senior vice president of business development in August 2007, after helping to oversee the team’s efforts to obtain the necessary approvals for the Amway Center. He was responsible for the design, construction, and development of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando. In October 2012, Freeman was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he oversaw all sales and marketing efforts for the organization. For all of his efforts,

Freeman was selected to the SportsBusiness Journal’s Forty Under 40, a recognition that spotlights the nation’s top young sports executives under the age of 40.

Freeman graduated from Rollins College with a major in economics and minor in business administration. He resides in Maitland, Fla. with his wife, Pam, and two children, Charlie (14) and Addison (11).