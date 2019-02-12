Magic Hope to Keep Momentum Going in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – It’s not that they are untrusting of their recent success, it’s just that the Orlando Magic want to make sure there’s no relaxation now that they have found their best groove of the season.

The Magic (25-32) come into tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-32) having won three games in a row and five of the last six. The three-game winning streak ties the longest such spree of the season, matching a stretch from Nov. 14-18 when they whipped the Sixers, Lakers and Knicks.

This time around, Orlando has beaten Minnesota, Milwaukee and New Orleans. Those wins, combined with victories over Indiana and Brooklyn sandwiched around a hard-fought loss in Oklahoma City, have given the Magic some feel-good vibes heading into their final road game before the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

``It definitely feels good, but now it’s about closing out these last two games before the break and keeping the momentum going,’’ Magic forward Aaron Gordon said.

Orlando had a well-deserved day off on Monday after tackling a difficult back-to-back in Milwaukee and Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday. After routing the Bucks without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Magic shrugged off a 3 a.m. arrival in Atlanta and handed the Hawks 124-108 defeat.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford has warned his team that just because it is playing well, that doesn’t guarantee success going forward. Clifford stressed to his team in Tuesday morning’s shootaround about the importance of focus and consistency.

``Again, (consistency) is the whole challenge in this league, especially with where we’re at trying to dig ourselves out of a little bit of a whole,’’ said Clifford, who speaks from the experience of having worked in the NBA for 19 seasons. ``I just like the way that we’re playing – and not just from this past weekend; it’s been over a couple of weeks. We’ve been much more balanced (offensively and defensively) and we’ve played well on the road and at home. We’re much more consistent with what we’re doing and much more purposeful when I watch the film now than we were earlier in the year.’’

When the Miami Heat (25-30) dropped their third straight game on Monday in Denver, it put the Magic just a game back of their Sunshine State rivals in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s defeat of Washington on Monday put the Pistons (26-29) in the No. 8 spot and it dropped the Wizards (24-33) a game back of the Magic.

Out of the playoffs each of the past six seasons and usually out of the playoff chase by this point, the Magic are enjoying being in the heart of a race for a postseason berth. At this point, they are enjoying the buzz created by playing in meaningful games and know that every night now carries significance because of the tightly packed standings in the Eastern Conference.

``It’s good, but we can’t look at it like (they are in the playoff race),’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier, who is savoring this spot after four seasons of struggles in Orlando. ``We’re playing (well), but we still have a lot to do. Let’s focus on New Orleans so that we can keep this thing going.’’

New Orleans has been somewhat in disarray of late what with superstar forward Anthony Davis demanding a trade recently. The Pelicans entertained a host of offers prior to the NBA’s trade deadline, but they ultimately chose to hang onto the 7-foot forward until the summer when they will undoubtedly try and find a package for the All-NBA performer.

The Pelicans reportedly considered benching Davis the remainder of the season to avoid him getting injured, but that plan was shelved because of NBA policies preventing teams from resting healthy players. Following the trade deadline, Davis has played reduced minutes (29.5 minutes) in two games, averaging 28.5 points and 12.5 rebounds. New Orleans has gone 1-1 in those games, beating Minnesota and losing to Memphis.

New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton, who spent the previous 3 ½ seasons in Orlando, is questionable to play tonight because of a sprained ankle. Payton, who was dealt by the Magic to Phoenix at the trade deadline last February, has had an injury-filled season while playing near his childhood home. He has played just 19 games, averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game.

