Magic Gaming “CEEKS” Out Exclusive Fan Experiences with CEEK VR Partnership

ORLANDO - Magic Gaming and CEEK VR announced today an innovative partnership that will provide fans exclusive experiences and other unique opportunities. CEEK VR, award-winning developer of premium virtual and augmented reality experiences, joins Magic Gaming as a jersey sponsor (see photo link above), immersing fans in the esports world of the NBA 2K League team.

“Magic Gaming is thrilled to welcome CEEK VR to our family for the inaugural season,” said Orlando Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde. “CEEK VR understands the impact and potential of the esports product and shares in Magic Gaming’s vision of innovation and unique fan experiences. We look forward to what this partnership has in store for our fans.”

In addition to the jersey sponsorship, CEEK will film exclusive 360 content and provide Magic Gaming players and fans with virtual reality headsets. As part of the partnership, CEEK VR will also receive assets in social media campaigns, in-game signage and grassroots event opportunities.

“We are very excited about our latest partnership with NBA’s Orlando Magic’s esports franchise, Magic Gaming,” said former New Orleans Saints lineman and CEEK VR Director of Sports Partnerships Akim Millington. “The CEEK Virtual Reality and Magic Gaming partnership, will extend and offer a new way for fans to engage with their favorite teams, players and be part of the action like never before. Since the inception of the NBA 2K League franchise, the uptake and fan involvement has increased immensely; combined with virtual reality we intend to offer an enhanced experience that fans will enjoy and remember.”

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is award-winning developer of premium virtual and augmented reality experiences. CEEK VR pioneered the notion of virtual reality concerts. CEEK’s mission is to make virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. CEEK offers the first blockchain enabled social experience and marketplace for cryptographically authenticated content, celebrity merchandize and voting.

The CEEK VR executive team comes with a proven track record of industry leaders ranging from Microsoft, Boeing, The Walt Disney Company, Dreamworks SKG, 20th Century Fox, Verizon and Zynga.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 17 teams competing in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitter @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.