Magic Fall to 76ers in Overtime Thriller

The Lead

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds for his 31st double-double of the season, while Markelle Fultz dished out 11 assists in just 19 minutes, the most he’s had in a game since early Feb. 2020, but the Orlando Magic were unable to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime in Sunday’s 116-114 loss at Amway Center.

Clutch Moments

Cole Anthony drilled three consecutive 3-pointers in the extra session, the last of them giving the Magic a four-point lead. James Harden pulled the Sixers within two with a layup and Tobias Harris, off a drive-and-kick from Harden, put his team in front with a 3-pointer with 31.7 seconds left. Anthony, after Tyrese Maxey, Franz Wagner, and Harden each split a pair at the free throw line, was unable to knock down a potential game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Key Stats

Joel Embiid and Harden combined to take 32 of Philly’s 37 free throw attempts. The Magic, meanwhile, made 18 3-pointers, tied for their second most this season. They also accumulated 28 assists – 18 coming in the first half when they led by as many as 17.

Quote of the Night

“The sky’s the limit with his talent – coming back from injury. I love his game just because of (his) resilience. You see him out there moving – he’s moving with the same explosiveness and the same power that he had before the injury. You really don’t see that with a lot of guys. The minutes he was out there playing, he looked comfortable. He’s just going to continue to find rhythm and find balance…The whole Orlando team has a lot of young talent, and a lot of great pieces, for sure.” – 76ers forward Tobias Harris on Fultz

Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Jalen Suggs was limited to 22 minutes because of a sprained right ankle. Danny Green was unavailable for Philadelphia.

This Day in History

Tracy McGrady filled up the stat sheet with 35 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Troy Hudson scored a career-high 34 points, tied for the sixth most by a reserve in Magic history, as Orlando outlasted the Phoenix Suns in overtime on March 13, 2002. Stephon Marbury led Phoenix with 31 points and 10 assists, while Shawn Marion, who made a game-tying shot with 4.3 seconds left in regulation, finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Rivals Report

Embiid and Harden are future Hall of Famers. That’s obvious. But to be in the conversation with the league’s legends, they are going to have to deliver in the playoffs. Even if they do step up in the postseason, do the Sixers have enough of a supporting cast around them to get out of the loaded Eastern Conference? Who is Philly’s X-factor? Is it Harris? Can Maxey, even though he’s just in his second NBA season, be relied upon in a big spot? We know Matisse Thybulle will play defense, but can he contribute offensively if he’s on the floor in crunch time?

Up Next

From one upper-tier Eastern Conference foe to another, the Magic now turn their attention to the Brooklyn Nets, who come to town for a Tuesday at 7 p.m. tip. Kevin Durant hasn’t skipped a beat since returning to the Nets’ lineup, scoring 30-plus in three of the five contests, including on Sunday when he erupted for a season-high 53 points in a win over the crosstown rival New York Knicks. Kyrie Irving, who will be available to play Sunday with it being an away game for them, scored 50 earlier this week against the Charlotte Hornets.