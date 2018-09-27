Magic Exercise Team Option on Jonathan Isaac

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have exercised their third-year team option on forward Jonathan Isaac, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Isaac is now signed through the 2019-20 season.

Isaac (6’10”, 210, 10/3/97) played in 27 games (ten starts) during his rookie campaign last season with the Magic, averaging 5.4 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 1.22 stlpg. and 1.11 blkpg. in 19.8 minpg. Isaac was originally selected by Orlando in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.