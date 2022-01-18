Magic Diversity Game Changer: Tony Jenkins

Name: Tony Jenkins

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1/17/22)

Tony Jenkins is the Market President for the Central Florida region where he provides strategic oversight and leads a team in developing business plans to increase and retain membership, enhance brand visibility and coordinate employee engagement.

Tony was instrumental in establishing Florida Blue’s diversity efforts in 2001. Prior to joining Florida Blue, Jenkins served as Director of Diversity for CSX Corporation, the largest rail network in the eastern United States, and he spent 18 years with the Walt Disney World Company in various leadership roles, specializing in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Under Tony’s leadership in Central Florida, Florida Blue has been recognized as a Best Place to Work, an Outstanding Diverse Organization and a Corporate Philanthropy honoree.

Tony is an advocate for several causes throughout the Orlando Community. He is the past Chair for United Arts of Central Florida and The Florida Commission on Human Relations. He currently serves on the board of Florida Citrus Sports and he is a Board Trustee at Stetson University. Tony is Chair Elect for the Orlando Economic Partnership board, where he also serves as Chair for their DEI Task Force, engaging Orlando’s business leaders across varied industries.

Tony has been recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of Central Florida's Top 10 Businessmen to Watch and as CEO of the Year. Most recently, he received the publication’s Diversity in Business Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an i4 Business Magazine Business Leader of the Year recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Ga.