Magic Diversity Game Changer: Orlando Rolon

Name: Chief Orlando Rolon

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks (1/30/22)

Chief Orlando Rolón was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Central Florida in 1977. He enlisted in the United States Marines in 1982 and served four years in the USMR.

He began his career with the Orlando Police Department in November 1992. He was appointed Chief of Police in October 2018, becoming the first Hispanic to hold this position in the agency’s 145-year history. He has a passion for Community Oriented Policing and supports data-driven policing.

Chief Rolon recognizes positive change can be made while balancing the needs of the citizens and safeguarding those willing to sacrifice all for someone they might never know.

Under his leadership a first of its kind Junior Reserve Law Enforcement Program was started at Jones and Lake Nona High Schools and nearly 300 students are participating in the program. A Neighborhood Patrol Officer unit was reimplemented and a Youth Outreach program was implemented.

He was voted by his peers of the Major Cities Chief Association to serve as the Eastern Region Representative for their Board of Directors. He is a co-chair of the National Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force and he was recently selected as an appointee to serve as a member of The Florida Bar Citizens Advisory Committee.

He has been part of the Orlando Magazine 50 Most Powerful People since becoming Chief of Police, Orlando Sentinel’s “Central Florida’s 25 Most Powerful People” and one of The Orlando Magazine “18 Leaders in a Time of Crisis.”

Chief Rolón is married to Dr. Giorgina Pinedo-Rolón and credits her with the person and professional he is today. He also has a son, a daughter, and four grandchildren.