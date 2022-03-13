Magic Diversity Game Changer: Natalie Jones

Name: Natalie Jones

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3/13/22)

Natalie C. Jones, affectionately known in the community as Nat C. Jones, is the Founder and Executive Director of The Community Life Improvement Center, Inc. also known as The CLIC, where she develops innovative programming and conducts oversight for the personal development of at-risk boys and girls in Central Florida. Located in a 5400 sq ft unit in the West Oaks Mall, The CLIC offers youth mentoring, supportive services for children of incarcerated parents and creative community projects that serve as outlets for Central Florida’s most undervalued demographics. On Juneteenth of 2021, The CLIC featured a controversial documentary that challenged popular beauty standards, impacting the self esteem of teen girls. It was titled, More Than What U C and was written, directed and produced by Nat C. Jones. The documentary premiered at AMC West Oaks 14 as a red carpet event, attended by community members who were dressed to impress.

Nat is also a Certified Life Coach, 4x author and Master Facilitator who partners with social enterprises, nonprofits and government entities, offering workshop facilitation, strategic planning, team building and relationship management services to increase their cultural competency and strengthen their connection with underserved communities. Working strategically, she fills her calendar with public speaking engagements and leadership training, in an effort to create community leaders everywhere she goes. Through The CLIC, Nat continues to pursue her passion to develop the individual person and the collective community by serving the needs of citizens in the Central Florida Area in the most innovative ways.