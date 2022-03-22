Magic Diversity Game Changer: Jessica Brazier

Name: Jessica Brazier

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors (3/22/22)

Jessica Brazier is a Human Capital executive with a passion for helping organizations achieve mission performance through their most important asset: their people. She currently serves as Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for AdventHealth, where she is responsible for building a meaningful, motivational and sustainable approach for attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce and strengthening the health system’s ability to deliver the best care to a diverse patient population. With over 15 years of leadership experience, Brazier previously served as a management consultant with Deloitte’s Government & Public Services Practice, where she helped government and nonprofit leaders implement transformational agendas.

Brazier earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and English from Oakwood University, in Huntsville, Alabama. She obtained a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University. Brazier is actively involved in the community and serves on several boards, including Crossing Party Lines, which facilitates nationwide conversations with diverse Americans who see the world differently. In her free time, Brazier enjoys singing, traveling, and spending time with her big, boisterous Caribbean family.