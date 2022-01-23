Magic Diversity Game Changer: Gene Martin

Name: Gene Martin

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (1/23/22)

Gene Martin is the Founder and President of Route 7 Orlando Inc. Route 7 Orlando is a member-based nonprofit organization of men focused on the accountability of its members, mentorship of Central Florida youth and collaboration with other community driven organizations. Since inception in 2016, the organization has hosted several events positively impacting hundreds of men and families.

Martin also serves as a Community Manager for JPMorgan Chase in the Apopka, FL area. Through his role, he supports JPMorgan Chase’s $30B Racial Equity Commitment which is focused on closing the wealth gap among Black, Hispanic and Latino communities.

In September of 2021, Martin completed his 10th and final season with the Orlando Magic as the Assistant Director of Social Responsibility. Martin was instrumental in building the organization’s brand off the basketball court and in the community through relationship building, strategic planning and programming. He took great pride in making the Magic’s brand tangible across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, especially in underserved communities or what he likes to call “underestimated communities.” During his tenure, he oversaw the Magic’s community programs, NBA Cares and cause marketing initiatives.

Gene started with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2010 as a Ticket Sales Intern helping the Orlando Magic transition into the Amway Center. In 2011, Martin shifted gears to collegiate athletics and worked with UCF Athletics as the Assistant Director of Fan Development. There, he helped build awareness around all UCF Athletic programs while creating an energetic atmosphere for fans attending sporting events.

In 2012, Martin rejoined the NBA as a Coordinator for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, aiding with fundraising efforts for Central Florida youth. The following season, Martin was promoted to Community Relations Coordinator where he managed the Magic Volunteer Program, community game night activations and the Magic’s donation program.

Martin is very passionate about his community and serves on several nonprofit boards including the After-School All-Stars Orlando, The City of Orlando Mayor’s MLK Jr. Commission and The Parramore Community Engagement Council.

A native of Gainesville, FL, Martin is a proud alum of the University of Florida where he received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Sport Management. Martin also competed as a high jumper on the track and field team where he was crowned SEC Champion in 2008. Gene is happily married to his wife, Earlene, and they currently reside in Ocoee, FL.