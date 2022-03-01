Magic Diversity Game Changer: Byron Brooks

Name: Byron Brooks

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers (2/28/22)

Byron Brooks was appointed as County Administrator by Mayor Jerry L. Demings in January 2019, and is responsible for assisting the Mayor with supervision of the County’s operations and services. This involves administration of an organization with approximately 8,000 employees and an annual budget of over $6 billion, serving a community of 1.4 million residents, thriving businesses and over 75 million visitors annually. Prior to working with Orange County Government, Brooks served as Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Orlando; Executive Director of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX); and, he previously worked with Orange County, FL Government for more than 14 years, performing as deputy county administrator for 8 years. He has been blessed to make history in these three roles, being the first African-American to ever serve as County Administrator in Orange County, as well as Orlando’s Chief Administrative Officer, and CEO/Executive Director of LYNX.

He is currently engaged with transportation initiatives, addressing housing affordability, economic development, several process improvement efforts to enhance customer service and organizational responsiveness, sustainability, and building a stronger and adaptive team. During his tenure with the City, Brooks worked on projects as varied as a $1.1 billion venue initiative that included construction of Amway Center, the world-class Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and a reconstructed Camping World Stadium; the emerging medical city; the University of Central Florida/Valencia Downtown Campus at Creative Village; lead an assessment of the Police Department’s community policing approach; guided a nationally recognized sustainability program; and, launched an employee leadership program, among many other efforts.

Mr. Brooks received his Master’s degree from Clemson University, and his Bachelor’s degree from Furman University. He also completed the Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and he completed the Executive Leadership Institute of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators. He holds American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) credentials.

He was inducted into the Clemson University College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities Hall of Fame in 2017, and inducted into his high school’s, Edgewater High School, Hall of Fame in 2012. He was recently announced as one of the 50 most important African-Americans in infrastructure by the Journal of Black Innovation.

His community involvement is extensive, including service on the following (past or present): Ninth Judicial Circuit Florida Bar Grievance Committee, National Forum for Black Public Administrators Board of Directors; University of Central Florida Public Administration Advisory Board (past Chairman); Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida (past Chairman); Heart of Florida United Way, YMCA Black Achievers (past Chairman); Healthy Community Initiative; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. He retired as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve.