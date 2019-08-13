Magic Dedicate Basketball Court to the Late Rich and Helen DeVos

ORLANDO – Even after their deaths, the legacies of Rich and Helen DeVos are still imprinted all over the Orlando Magic organization, and in the upcoming NBA season there will be a permanent reminder of their lasting impacts on the Magic and Central Florida.

Prior to the upcoming NBA season, the Magic are dedicating their home court at the Amway Center to their late owners, Rich and Helen DeVos. The parquet floor at the Amway Center – named after the company that he co-founded in 1959 – will permanently feature a ``Rich and Helen DeVos Court’’ memorial insignia.

``What a perfect way to honor all that Mr. and Mrs. DeVos brought to the Orlando Magic organization and the Central Florida community,’’ Magic CEO Alex Martins said. ``From the beginning, Mr. and Mrs. DeVos’ vision was that the team and organization would serve as a platform to improve the Central Florida community. That legacy will certainly live on, both in the Orlando Magic’s community efforts and philanthropic contributions, as well as in the way we strive to play the game with passion, a strong work ethic and integrity, while also bringing people together from all walks of life. Our court will now forever commemorate Mr. and Mrs. DeVos, who made that vision a reality.’’

The DeVos family purchased the Magic in September of 1991 and owned the franchise up until their deaths in recent years. Helen DeVos passed away on Oct. 18, 2017 at the age of 90, while Rich DeVos died on Sept. 6, 2018 at 92 years old.

Their family continues to own the franchise and son, Dan DeVos, has served as the Magic’s Chairman/Governor since 2011. The DeVos’ four children and spouses – Dick and Betsy DeVos, Dan and Pamella DeVos, Cheri DeVos and Doug and Maria DeVos are heavily involved in owning and guiding the team.

Under the ownership of the DeVos family, the Magic have won six division championships (1994-95, ‘95-96, ‘07-08, ‘08-09, ‘09-10 and ’18-19) and two Eastern Conference titles (1994-95 and ’08-09). The franchise has had one 60-win season and seven 50-win seasons and has advanced to the playoffs 15 times since 1991. Also, the franchise has finished with a .500 or better record 17 times in the past 27 seasons.

Rich and Helen made vows not long after purchasing the franchise that the Magic would be leaders and difference-makers in the community while doing all that they could to make Central Florida a better place to live. They have backed that up with actions and their philanthropic efforts, giving more than $2 million annually to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Magic community-related programs impact an estimated 10,000 kids each year, while Magic staffers donated more than 7,000 hours of community service in the past year.

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), which has a goal of serving at-risk children, has distributed more than $24 million in grants to non-profit organizations in the Central Florida community over the last 29 years.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.