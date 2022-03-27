Magic Come Up Short in OT Loss to Kings

The Lead

Franz Wagner posted 19 points and nine rebounds, Mo Bamba recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds and Markelle Fultz had 16 points, but the Orlando Magic, who led by seven with a little over a minute left in regulation, were unable to hold off the Sacramento Kings in Saturday’s 114-110 overtime loss at Amway Center.

Clutch Moments

Davion Mitchell, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, connected on a game-tying layup with 12.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter after stripping the ball from Cole Anthony in the backcourt. In the extra session, Donte DiVincenzo hit a tying 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining and Harrison Barnes, on Sacramento’s ensuing possession, drilled a go-ahead triple with 12 ticks left.

Key Stats

The Kings took 17 more free throws than the Magic. The two teams combined for 34 offensive rebounds. Sacramento led by as many as 13 in the first half, while Orlando led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter.

Injury Report

Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle, wrist), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. De’Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee), Richaun Holmes (personal reasons) and Terence Davis (wrist) were unavailable for Sacramento.

This Day in History

In what may have been the most important regular season game in franchise history, the Magic, behind 24 points and 16 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic and 19 points from Isaac, beat the Heat in Miami on March 26, 2019. With the win, the Magic jumped over the Heat for eighth place in the East. Orlando ultimately made the playoffs, while Miami did not. Dion Waiters led the Heat with 26 points, while Dwyane Wade, playing in his last NBA season, scored 22 points.

Rivals Report

On paper, a Fox-Sabonis tandem sounds impressive. Fox is electric. Sabonis is crafty. Neither shoot the 3-ball well, but they could become a great pick-and-roll duo. The blend comes with concerns, though. For one, neither are great defenders, and the Kings have been abysmal on that end the last several years. Also, isn’t Fox best playing at a fast pace and Sabonis best playing at a more methodical pace? The Kings need to figure out the right supporting cast around these two that will hide each of their flaws while accentuating their respective strengths.

Quote of the Night

“The philosophy that we used down in Lakeland is very similar to Orlando here, and that helps with the transition a lot because terminology is kind of similar, the way things are ran, the programs are kind of similar. And it’s great that the G League and the NBA team is so close together. It makes everything a lot easier for that transition. It’s just one big organization that can follow one another, trust one another, and make the transition a lot easier.” – Jeff Dowtin Jr., who signed a 10-day contract with Orlando earlier this week

Up Next

The Magic head out on the road for two, starting with a trip to Cleveland to take on the Cavs on Monday at 7 p.m. The Cavs, currently tied for sixth in the East with the Raptors and just one game back of the Bulls for fifth, are trying to lock up a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. Just 4-8 in their last 12, Cleveland has missed Jarrett Allen, who is nursing a fractured finger. A first-time NBA All-Star this season, he is expected back before the regular season ends.