Magic Come Up Short in Chicago Despite Another Valiant Effort

The Lead

Wendell Carter Jr. has now played against his former team, the Chicago Bulls, five times since getting traded to the Orlando Magic last season. In all of them, he has racked up at least 19 points, including on Tuesday when he scored 24. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Magic, despite tying the game midway through the fourth quarter after trailing by 13 just minutes earlier, were unable to ward off the Bulls in a 126-115 loss at the United Center.

Top Performers

Carter Jr. was ultra-efficient, making 11 of his 15 shot attempts. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists, one shy of his career high. Franz Wagner had a strong performance as well with 22 points. The Magic took the 6-foot-10 forward out of the University of Michigan with the draft pick they acquired as part of the Nikola Vucevic deal. Cole Anthony, meanwhile, recorded 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Clutch Moments

The Magic went from down 111-100 with eight minutes left to tying the game at the six-minute mark following a Jalen Suggs layup. From there, the Bulls regained control, ending the game with 11 unanswered points. Zach LaVine’s driving banker with 3:35 remaining started the run. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu, who will be joining Anthony, Suggs, and Wagner in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, buried two jumpers to help seal Chicago’s 32nd victory of the season.

Injury Report

R.J. Hampton (left knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) were out for Orlando. Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist), Derrick Jones Jr. (finger), and Patrick Williams (wrist) were unavailable for Chicago.

This Day in History

On Feb. 1, 2005, Steve Francis erupted for 30 points – three coming from the free throw line in the final minute that put Orlando ahead – and Grant Hill scored 21 points in the Magic’s victory over the Cavs. LeBron James led Cleveland with 28 points, but he missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final few seconds.

Rivals Report

DeMar DeRozan is a clear-cut MVP candidate. That’s been well documented the last few weeks. Meanwhile, LaVine has been making his case that he too should be in the race for that award. The five games he was out with a knee injury recently showed just how valuable he truly is, as the Bulls went 1-4 in those games. Chicago has a legit Big Three. Nobody is doubting what they can do. But can the Bulls improve enough defensively come playoff time? Their defensive rating ranks 20th, obviously low for a team with championship aspirations. Questionable, too, is their overall depth. Expect them to be buyers at the trade deadline.

Quote of the Night

“It’s dope. It’s dope. It’s dope. It’s definitely an honor just to see all of our names get called. We have all been working hard. It’s been a long season…but that doesn't take away from the work we’ve all put in. I’m happy we are all being recognized for that, and I know Franz and Jalen are ecstatic. I’m definitely excited.” – Anthony on he, Suggs and Wagner being selected for the Rising Stars challenge

Up Next

On the second night of a road back-to-back, the Magic will take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This will be the first of three meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference clubs. Despite not having their three top players – Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon – the Pacers overcame an eight-point second-half deficit to defeat the Clippers on Monday. Rookie Isaiah Jackson posted career highs in points (26) and rebounds (10), while Caris LeVert filled up the box score with 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.