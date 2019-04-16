Magic Appreciate Support From Back Home

TORONTO – While their focus was fully affixed on the task of trying to beat the Toronto Raptors in Tuesday’s Game 2 of their best-of-seven playoff series, many of the Orlando Magic’s players allowed themselves to start thinking ahead to what the scene will be like at the Amway Center for Games 3 and 4.

Orlando won its final nine home games of the regular season. That streak included victories all throughout a pivotal five-game homestand and a closing 149-114 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks where the Magic scored the third-most points in franchise history – much to the delights of the boisterous, sellout crowd. Also, the Magic won 13 of the final 14 home games to push their record at the Amway Center to 25-16. That’s the best home record the franchise has had since the 2010-11 season when it won 29 times at home.

The Magic haven’t played at home since the April 5 rout of the Hawks. Orlando cliched its first playoff berth in seven years in Boston and closed out the regular season in Charlotte. Noe, after opening the playoffs in Toronto, many of the Magic’s players are eager to play in front of the home fans once again.

``Oh man, Amway’s going to be rocking from the jump to the buzzer,’’ Gordon said. ``It’s been seven years or something (since Orlando’s last playoff game), so it’s going to be crazy. … (Magic fans) really did a good job of giving us that energy and that sense of urgency, understanding when it’s a big moment. We felt that and we capitalized.’’

Many of the Magic players and coaches checked out social media to see the reactions of diehard fans back in Central Florida following their stirring Game 1 defeat on Saturday. Magic head coach Steve Clifford said he’s eager to see the reactions of a fanbase that has been hungry for a winner once again.

``I think it will be great; I think it will be like it was in the old days and our fans will be great,’’ said Clifford, who was an assistant coach previously in Orlando from 2007-12. ``We always had a huge advantage when we played at home back then. I haven’t had time (to think much about it), but I think it will be great.’’

KHEM IN CANADA: In the joyous minutes and hours after the Magic’s Game 1 defeat of Toronto on Saturday, reserve center Khem Birch felt like he was in some sort of dreamlike state what with how everything was breaking right for him.

Incredibly, the native Canadian – Birch was born and raised in Montreal before attending high school in Massachusetts and college at Pittsburgh and UNLV – returned to his home country and played a big role (six points, seven rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes) in Orlando’s defeat of the Raptors on Saturday. Making things even better, Birch had his father, mother, brothers and two other family members at the game and they all were able to celebrate after the big victory.

``It was a very special moment for me,’’ Birch said. ``I was definitely nervous (before the game), but once I stepped on the court and I saw them in the stands, everything just felt calm for me. It was an even better feeling than I thought it would be. It’s so surreal that it’s hard to even explain.

``To think that last year I was dreaming about this and then to have it happen, it was amazing,’’ said Birch, who attended a playoff game in Toronto last spring as a fan to simply try and savor the atmosphere. ``It was the best moment I’ve had (in the NBA).’’

MINUTES MILESTONE: Usually a couple of times a day it dawns on Magic forward Jonathan Isaac how far he’s come in the matter of a year. On Saturday, when Isaac played the most minutes in a game that he’s ever played at any level, Isaac could help but grow reflective.

A year ago, Isaac’s injury-marred rookie season was just ending, and he was preparing to start a rigorous off-season plan of working to grow his game and strengthening his body. After playing just 27 games last year as a rookie, Isaac played in 75 games this season and became a key cog in the squad’s push toward a playoff berth.

In Saturday’s Game 1, which was the first playoff game of the 21-year-old Isaac’s young NBA career, he played a staggering 40 minutes. One of the reasons for the increased playing time was fellow forward Wes Iwundu getting into early foul trouble. Another reason was because Steve Clifford didn’t want to go through the tense moments of the game without one of his best two-way players on the floor.

``I told him that’s a testament to your coach feeling good about you and not wanting to take you out of the game,’’ Clifford said.

Isaac loved the extra time on the floor, and he took advantage by scoring 10 points, grabbing eight rebounds and swatting three shots. Also, Isaac never hesitated on a corner 3-pointer late in the game, confidently drilling the shot with 1:57 that gave the Magic the lead.

``I think that is (the most minutes played,’’ Isaac said, referring to his high school, college and pro career. ``It was draining and tough and I was tired, but I got through it and no fatigue going forward.’’

KAWHI’S LOAD MANAGEMENT: In the two days between games, many members of the Toronto media and in the Raptors fan base picked apart head coach Nick Nurse’s decision to play superstar forward Kawhi Leonard just 33 minutes in Game 1. Leonard, who came into the season off a quad injury, missed 22 games on the season – most of them because of ``load management."

The Magic went into Tuesday’s Game 2 expecting Leonard to play many more minutes, maybe even as high as 40 minutes. Clifford responded to that hypothetical by saying, ``That just means that Aaron (Gordon) will play more minutes, too.’’

Gordon’s playing time mostly mirrored the minutes of Leonard on Saturday as the Magic’s defensive ace repeatedly checked in and checked out of the game at the same time as Toronto’s superstar. Leonard made his first four shots of the game and his final two, Gordon said, because he wasn’t physical enough with his defense and he allowed himself to be picked off by the screens of Toronto center Marc Gasol.

``From the beginning of the game, I wasn’t into the ball enough and Marc Gasol was able to move on his screens and get away with it,’’ said Gordon, who has been Orlando’s best on-ball defender all season. ``When you’re more into the ball, it’s (clearer) when people are moving on their screens and it’s easier to navigate around. Kawhi’s is a great player in this league and it will be difficult.’’

Gordon, who guarded a cavalcade of NBA superstars and elite wing scorers all season with great success, was delighted to hear that Leonard will likely be playing more on Tuesday because that likely meant extended court time for him as well.

``I’ve been working for this all year long and I appreciate (Coach Clifford) instilling that confidence in me and giving me that respect to play 38-to-40 minutes a night,’’ Gordon said. ``I’ve been doing that all year long, so I’m ready for it.’’

UP NEXT: At long last the Magic will be back before their fans at the Amway Center. Also, the franchise is set to play their first playoff games at the Amway Center in seven years.

Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series between Orlando and Toronto will be played Friday and Sunday, respectively. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday’s game will be televised locally by Fox Sports Florida and nationally by ESPN, while Sunday’s game will be telecast by Fox Sports Florida and TNT.

Tickets are still available for Game 3, and more information can be found by calling 407-89-MAGIC or checking OrlandoMagic.com.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.